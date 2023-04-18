About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Sports April 18, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Fanatics to Take Over WWE Live Event Merchandise Operations

Logan Paul wrestles Seth Rollins during WrestleMania 39 (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
Fanatics and WWE will expand their partnership after Fanatics spent a year managing the company’s e-commerce.

A year after initially partnering with WWE, Fanatics will take over the wrestling giant’s global event merchandise business and operations, the companies announced on Tuesday.

Beginning May 1, Fanatics Commerce — the company’s e-commerce, licensed merchandise, and physical retail operations division — will take charge of on-site retail sales. The will include more than 300 live WWE events per year, including premium tentpole flagships like WrestleMania, RoyalRumble, and SummerSlam.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“The WWE has built one of the most incredible global events portfolios across sports and entertainment, and we’re honored that they’ve tapped Fanatics to build on our overarching partnership together,” Molly Adams, Fanatics Commerce’s chief strategic retail officer, said. “Through our expansive global footprint and event retail operations expertise, Fanatics is uniquely positioned to provide an unrivaled event retail experience for WWE’s passionate fans at hundreds of events worldwide.”

Shortly after taking over WWE’s e-commerce business in March 2022, the company boasted record-breaking sales at WrestleMania, RoyalRumble, Money In The Bank, and SummerSlam.

“Fanatics has been an amazing partner and will immediately bolster WWE’s event retail business,” Alex Varga, WWE’s senior vice president, head of corporate development, said. “Expanding our partnership will allow WWE to further expand our offering to fans and grow merchandise revenue in 2023 and beyond.”

Step into the Ring with WWE
Shop Now

Earlier this month, Endeavor bought a majority stake in WWE. It then merged with the UFC in a deal that valued the wrestling brand at $9.3 billion. The two sports entertainment companies now exist under the ticker symbol TKO on the New York Stock Exchange.

More from WWE:

Step into the Ring with WWE
Shop Now
WWEEndeavorUFCFanatics
About The Author
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung is a Senior Staff Writer at Boardroom. He has more than a decade of experience in journalism, with past work appearing in Forbes, MLB.com, Awful Announcing, and The Sporting News. He graduated from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in 2011, and his Twitter and Spotify addictions are well under control. Just ask him.