F1 Betting: 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

The best racing drivers in the world are off to Suzuka for the Japanese GP. Check out the latest F1 odds and podium finishes courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Read our lips: The Formula 1 world championship will be done and dusted well before October ends, and this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix presents every opportunity for Max Verstappen to claim his second straight title. With a 104-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, a 12th win this season by the Red Bull ace at Suzuka would require Leclerc to finish no lower than second in order to bring the title race to a possible finale at the United States Grand Prix on Oct. 23 in Austin.
Last weekend in Singapore was one of uncharacteristic struggles for the defending champ. But his consistently dominant run throughout 2022 — he has nearly twice as many wins (11) as all other drivers combined (6) — suggests a repeat performance simply isn’t likely.
Go ahead and get the band ready to strike up “Wilhelmus van Nassouwe.”
With that in mind, let’s run through the latest 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook as we count down to lights-out on Sunday.
F1 Japan Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win
Japanese GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 7
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -200
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +350
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +950
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +1100
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1800
- George Russell (Mercedes): +1800
- Lando Norris (McLaren): +16000
2022 Japan GP Prop Bets
Overall Qualifying Winner
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +120
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +120
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +800
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +850
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1100
- George Russell (Mercedes): +1600
Team of Race-winning Driver
Podium Finish
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -330
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -250
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -105
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +115
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +115
- George Russell (Mercedes): +170
Points Finish
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -600
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -600
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): -550
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -550
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): -550
- George Russell (Mercedes): -440
- Lando Norris (McLaren): -330
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine): -270
- Esteban Ocon (Alpine): -175
- Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin): -105
- Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): -105
- Daniel Ricciard (McLaren): -105
Fastest Lap
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -105
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +250
- Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +650
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1000
- Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1000
- George Russell (Mercedes): +1000
- Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +5000
Winning Margin
- Under 5 seconds: +170
- Between 5 and 10 seconds: +170
- Over 10 seconds: +160
