F1 Betting: 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

The best racing drivers in the world are off to Suzuka for the Japanese GP. Check out the latest F1 odds and podium finishes courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Read our lips: The Formula 1 world championship will be done and dusted well before October ends, and this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix presents every opportunity for Max Verstappen to claim his second straight title. With a 104-point lead over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, a 12th win this season by the Red Bull ace at Suzuka would require Leclerc to finish no lower than second in order to bring the title race to a possible finale at the United States Grand Prix on Oct. 23 in Austin.

Last weekend in Singapore was one of uncharacteristic struggles for the defending champ. But his consistently dominant run throughout 2022 — he has nearly twice as many wins (11) as all other drivers combined (6) — suggests a repeat performance simply isn’t likely.

Go ahead and get the band ready to strike up “Wilhelmus van Nassouwe.”

With that in mind, let’s run through the latest 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook as we count down to lights-out on Sunday.

F1 Japan Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Japanese GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 7

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -200

(Red Bull): -200 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +350

(Ferrari): +350 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +950

(Mercedes): +950 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +1100

(Red Bull): +1100 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1800

(Ferrari): +1800 George Russell (Mercedes): +1800

(Mercedes): +1800 Lando Norris (McLaren): +16000

2022 Japan GP Prop Bets

Overall Qualifying Winner

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +120

(Red Bull): +120 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +120

(Ferrari): +120 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +800

(Ferrari): +800 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +850

(Red Bull): +850 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1100

(Mercedes): +1100 George Russell (Mercedes): +1600

Team of Race-winning Driver

Here's what Max Verstappen must do this weekend to win his second drivers' championship 👀



Will Leclerc or Perez do enough to take it to another round? 💬#F1 #Motorsport #Autosport #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/7m0XzRGB96 — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) October 7, 2022

Podium Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -330

(Red Bull): -330 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -250

(Ferrari): -250 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -105

(Mercedes): -105 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +115

(Ferrari): +115 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +115

(Red Bull): +115 George Russell (Mercedes): +170

Points Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -600

(Red Bull): -600 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -600

(Ferrari): -600 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): -550

(Ferrari): -550 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -550

(Mercedes): -550 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): -550

(Red Bull): -550 George Russell (Mercedes): -440

(Mercedes): -440 Lando Norris (McLaren): -330

(McLaren): -330 Fernando Alonso (Alpine): -270

(Alpine): -270 Esteban Ocon (Alpine): -175

(Alpine): -175 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin): -105

(Aston Martin): -105 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): -105

(Aston Martin): -105 Daniel Ricciard (McLaren): -105

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -105

(Red Bull): -105 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +250

(Ferrari): +250 Sergio Pérez (Red Bull): +650

(Red Bull): +650 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1000

(Mercedes): +1000 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1000

(Ferrari): +1000 George Russell (Mercedes): +1000

(Mercedes): +1000 Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +5000

Winning Margin

Under 5 seconds : +170

: +170 Between 5 and 10 seconds : +170

: +170 Over 10 seconds: +160

Read More: