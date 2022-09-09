F1 Betting: 2022 Italian Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

As the best auto racing drivers in the world return to magical Monza, check out the latest F1 Italian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
As far as Formula 1 is concerned, it’s Max Verstappen’s world and everyone is just living in it. The Belgian-born Dutch race driver is the undisputed favorite to win Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The 24-year-old has won 10 of 14 races this year; adding to an already impressive 2022 campaign with a second straight world championship trophy would be an incredible exclamation point.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stands the second most likely to win the title, but he’s currently 109 points behind Verstappen with seven races (including Sunday’s Italian GP) left. But wow, what a comeback could we be witnessing down the stretch if the Monegasque driver found himself at the top of the podium by the weekend’s end?
Enough with the banter, let’s get to the latest 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win
Italian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 9
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -280
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +500
- George Russell (Mercedes): +1000
- Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +3200
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2200
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +2300
F1 Italian GP Prop Bets
Team of Winning Driver
- Red Bull: -380
- Ferrari: +410
- Mercedes: +800
- Haas: +10000
- AlphaTauri: +10000
2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -9000
- Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +3100
- George Russell (Mercedes): +14000
- Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1400
- Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +20000
2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds
- Red Bull: -6000
- Ferrari: +2200
- Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +2900