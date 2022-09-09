F1 Betting: 2022 Italian Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

As the best auto racing drivers in the world return to magical Monza, check out the latest F1 Italian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

As far as Formula 1 is concerned, it’s Max Verstappen’s world and everyone is just living in it. The Belgian-born Dutch race driver is the undisputed favorite to win Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. The 24-year-old has won 10 of 14 races this year; adding to an already impressive 2022 campaign with a second straight world championship trophy would be an incredible exclamation point.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stands the second most likely to win the title, but he’s currently 109 points behind Verstappen with seven races (including Sunday’s Italian GP) left. But wow, what a comeback could we be witnessing down the stretch if the Monegasque driver found himself at the top of the podium by the weekend’s end?

Enough with the banter, let’s get to the latest 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Italian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 9

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -280

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +500

George Russell (Mercedes): +1000

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +3200

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2200

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +2300

F1 Italian GP Prop Bets

Italian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 9

Team of Winning Driver

Red Bull : -380

Ferrari : +410

Mercedes : +800

Haas : +10000

: +10000 AlphaTauri: +10000

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

Italian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 9

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -9000

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +3100

George Russell (Mercedes): +14000

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1400

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +20000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

Italian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 9