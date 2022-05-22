Never got to visit the Staples Center to watch the Lakers? Well, you’ll never have the chance — it’s Crypto.com Arena now. Interested in hearing PA announcer Michael Baiamonte herald “dos minutos!” at the American Airlines Arena? Tough beans — the Miami Heat play at FTX Arena now.

The cryptocurrency and NFT markets may be struggling at the moment in which you read this, but the wide world of blockchain and Web3 technology isn’t going away. And if anything, with regards to global sports, their onward march towards downright ubiquity continues apace. Look no further than Formula 1 auto racing, where eight of the 10 teams competing for the 2022 world championship have a crypto sponsor.

So, what’s the lay of the land? From cryptocurrency exchange platforms to blockchain tech firms, check out the full list of F1 crypto partners for 2022.

Formula 1 Teams’ Crypto & Blockchain Partners

FERRARI

Sponsor: Velas

Deal announced: Dec. 27, 2021

What they are: Blockchain technology company

Official website: velas.com

Key quote: “We are pleased to start this collaboration with Velas Network AG, a company that makes innovation and performance the hallmark of technologically advanced products and services: these are all values that unite us and that led us to choose Velas as one of our Premium Partners.” — Mattia Binotto, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

RED BULL

Sponsor: Bybit

Deal announced: Feb. 16, 2022

What they are: Cryptocurrency exchange platform

Official website: bybit.com

Key quote: “I’m delighted to welcome Bybit to the Team. They share [our] passion to exist at the forefront of technological innovation, to set the competitive pace, and to disrupt the status quo. Allied to that is Bybit’s commitment to enlivening the fan experience in F1 through digital innovation. This is also a key mission for the Team and Bybit’s assistance will help us build a deeper more immersive and unique connection with the team for fans around the world.” — Christian Horner, Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Principal

MERCEDES

Sponsor: FTX

Deal announced: Sept. 23, 2021

What they are: Cryptocurrency exchange platform

Official website: ftx.com (ftx.us in the United States)

Key quote: “We are very excited to welcome FTX, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. Their innovative spirit and creative energy in such a rapidly developing global industry make them a well-matched partner in our own relentless pursuit of performance. Together we look forward to creating new and exciting opportunities to engage with our fans and deliver world-class experiences for them.” — Toto Wolff, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Team Principal

Bonus fun fact: Alongside LVMH, Prada Group, Cartier, and OTB Group, Mercedes-Benz is a co-founder of the Aura Blockchain Consortium, a new luxury brand collaboration focused on digital art and NFTs.

McLAREN

Sponsor: Tezos

Deal announced: June 17, 2021

What they are: Blockchain technology company

Official website: tezos.com

Key quote: “Tezos and McLaren Racing uniting to create a unique fan-focused NFT platform is an innovative step in an exciting and rapidly developing industry. At McLaren, we are known for putting fans at the heart of everything we do, and this is another partnership which allows us to enter a space where fans can own key pieces of our team. We are looking forward to launching the platform with Tezos to create bespoke NFTs with our Formula 1, INDYCAR, and esports teams.” — Lindsey Eckhouse, McLaren Racing Director of Licensing, Ecommerce, and eSports

Sponsor: OKX

Deal announced: May 3, 2022

What they are: Cryptocurrency exchange platform

Official website: okx.com

Key quote: “We are thrilled to announce this primary partnership with OKX ahead of the Miami GP. In a rapidly evolving field, OKX is a long-established crypto brand that brings innovation, analytics, and accuracy to accomplish great things. The first-ever Miami Grand Prix is the perfect occasion for us to launch this significant partnership, through which we will collaborate with OKX to take our fan experience to all new levels.” — Zak Brown, McLaren Racing Team Principal

ALFA ROMEO

Sponsor: Floki

Deal announced: Feb. 24, 2022

What they are: Cryptocurrency

Official website: floki.com

Key quote: “Crypto and decentralised finance are some of the latest markets that have garnered attention in recent years, and they represent a huge potential area to grow business. We are proud to partner with Floki, one of the most innovative and engaging companies within this sector, for the 2022 season. Like Floki, we are innovators and we believe there can be a lot of overlap between our companies when it comes to principles and best practices, something we are very keen to explore.” — Frédéric Vasseur, Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal

ALPINE

Sponsor: Binance

Deal announced: Feb. 15, 2022

What they are: Cryptocurrency exchange platform

Official website: binance.com

Key quote: “BWT Alpine F1 Team is not one to shy away from challenges, nor are we afraid to continually push the limit both on and off the track. Partnering with Binance fuels our passion to change the racing landscape as well as opens doors for more innovative fan engagement. This journey starts with the ALPINE token launch and the unveiling of a special collection of NFTs. These upcoming, limited edition NFTs will highlight Alpine’s commitment in striving for elegance, ingenuity and audacity.” — Laurent Rossi, BWT Alpine F1 Team CEO

Bonus fun fact: As part of the deal, Alpine minted its own $ALPINE crypto fan token on Binance. As of this writing, it trades at $3.65 per unit.

ALPHATAURI

Sponsor: Fantom

Deal announced: May 14, 2021

What they are: Blockchain technology company

Official website: fantom.foundation

Key quote: “This is another great partnership for Scuderia AlphaTauri and I’m happy to welcome Fantom on-board. As a team working at the pinnacle of motorsport, we’re always interested in new, innovative technologies and Fantom shares with us a constant hunger for success, which put them at the forefront of the blockchain industry, while operating sustainably. We are pleased to support their continuing growth on a global scale and I look forward to seeing the Fantom logo displayed on our cars as we race through the streets of Monaco.” — Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal

ASTON MARTIN

Sponsor: Crypto.com

Deal announced: March 2, 2021

What they are: Cryptocurrency exchange platform

Official website: crypto.com

Key quote: “As we prepare for the start of the new season, I am delighted to welcome Crypto.com as a global partner of Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team. I am very impressed by the vision of the Crypto.com management and the tremendous speed at which their platform is growing. I am sure this partnership will bring a fresh perspective to both our businesses and introduce both brands to new audiences. We are proud of our heritage, but as this deal shows we are also a very modern team.” — Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team Chairman

Formula 1 Teams With No Crypto Sponsor in 2022: