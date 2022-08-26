Finally, summer break is over! Re-start your engines and check out the latest F1 Belgian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Aaaaaaand we’re back! The biggest auto racing competition in the world has returned to our lives after four weeks away. It’s off to Spa — the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing — for the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1’s summer break is supposed to be a restful sort of interlude, and it ended up being the opposite. The recriminations at Ferrari regarding their effectively self-sabotaging race strategy are positively dank. Drama at Alpine and McLaren has ensnared several drivers in a bizarro game of musical chairs that has seen Daniel Ricciardo sacked at the latter and reserve driver Oscar Piastri insisting he’s done with the former.

That means the biggest winner here is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, whose lead atop the Drivers’ Championship standings just doesn’t feel surmountable.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Belgian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +250

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +270

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +350

George Russell (Mercedes): +550

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +700

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +850

F1 Belgian GP Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.

Team of Winning Driver

Mercedes: +145

Ferrari: +160

Red Bull: +195

Alpine: +7000

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Aug. 26.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -900

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +800

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200

George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +11000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Aug. 26.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -700

Scuderia Ferrari: +650

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1800