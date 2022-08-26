Finally, summer break is over! Re-start your engines and check out the latest F1 Belgian GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Aaaaaaand we’re back! The biggest auto racing competition in the world has returned to our lives after four weeks away. It’s off to Spa — the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, if you’re not into the whole brevity thing — for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Formula 1’s summer break is supposed to be a restful sort of interlude, and it ended up being the opposite. The recriminations at Ferrari regarding their effectively self-sabotaging race strategy are positively dank. Drama at Alpine and McLaren has ensnared several drivers in a bizarro game of musical chairs that has seen Daniel Ricciardo sacked at the latter and reserve driver Oscar Piastri insisting he’s done with the former.
That means the biggest winner here is Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, whose lead atop the Drivers’ Championship standings just doesn’t feel surmountable.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win
Belgian GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +250
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +270
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +350
George Russell (Mercedes): +550
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +700
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +850
F1 Belgian GP Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.
Team of Winning Driver
Mercedes: +145
Ferrari: +160
Red Bull: +195
Alpine: +7000
2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Aug. 26.
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -900
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +800
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200
George Russell (Mercedes): +5000
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +11000
2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds
FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of Aug. 26.