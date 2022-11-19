About Boardroom

Sports November 19, 2022
Vinciane Ngomsi
Vinciane Ngomsi

F1 Betting: 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

The 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks the final race of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel's F1 career. (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Boardroom dives into the latest Formula 1 betting odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday’s 2022 season finale the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

We’re at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and what a year this has been. The campaign concludes this Sunday, Nov. 20 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. This will be the 14th iteration of this race, and it all begins at 8 a.m. EST on ESPN.

It’s also the last race in the decorated F1 career of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who previously confirmed intentions to retire.

Max Verstappen obviously enters as the favorite, but it’s not the Dutchman folks will be turning their attention to this weekend. Instead, all eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton. Should the Brit fail to place first in the final competition of the year, Hamilton will finish the tour without a single Grand Prix win for the first time in this 15-year career. Mercedes alone didn’t capture their first victory of the year until last weekend when George Russell surprisingly won the Brazilian Grand Prix. Perhaps it’s wishful thinking. Perhaps he’s using manifestation techniques. But Hamilton believes his side can put up a “good fight” against Red Bull this weekend.

“Practice 1 felt pretty good, Practice 2 felt quite a bit off. (We) made some changes between and they just weren’t the right ones,” the seven-time world champion said after the second practice, via Sky Sports. (It was a) bit of a struggle in FP2 with a lot of oversteer, that was mostly my limitation. We’ll make some changes overnight but otherwise, we’re relatively competitive, we’re right there.”

Well, the FanDuel Sportsbook generally of agrees with him. For the final time this year, here are the latest 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds and race prop bets.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 18.

2022 Abu Dhabi GP Prop Bets

Team of Race-winning Driver
  • Red Bull: -150
  • Mercedes: +145
  • Ferrari: +750
Podium Finish
  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -380
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -230
  • George Russell (Mercedes) : -210
  • Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : +145
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +155
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +220
Points Finish
  • Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -700
  • George Russell (Mercedes) : -600
  • Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -600
  • Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): -550
  • Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -550
  • Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -550

