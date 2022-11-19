F1 Betting: 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Odds & Prop Bets

Boardroom dives into the latest Formula 1 betting odds and props from FanDuel Sportsbook for Sunday’s 2022 season finale the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from Yas Marina Circuit.

We’re at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, and what a year this has been. The campaign concludes this Sunday, Nov. 20 with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. This will be the 14th iteration of this race, and it all begins at 8 a.m. EST on ESPN.

It’s also the last race in the decorated F1 career of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who previously confirmed intentions to retire.

Max Verstappen obviously enters as the favorite, but it’s not the Dutchman folks will be turning their attention to this weekend. Instead, all eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton. Should the Brit fail to place first in the final competition of the year, Hamilton will finish the tour without a single Grand Prix win for the first time in this 15-year career. Mercedes alone didn’t capture their first victory of the year until last weekend when George Russell surprisingly won the Brazilian Grand Prix. Perhaps it’s wishful thinking. Perhaps he’s using manifestation techniques. But Hamilton believes his side can put up a “good fight” against Red Bull this weekend.

“Practice 1 felt pretty good, Practice 2 felt quite a bit off. (We) made some changes between and they just weren’t the right ones,” the seven-time world champion said after the second practice, via Sky Sports. (It was a) bit of a struggle in FP2 with a lot of oversteer, that was mostly my limitation. We’ll make some changes overnight but otherwise, we’re relatively competitive, we’re right there.”

Well, the FanDuel Sportsbook generally of agrees with him. For the final time this year, here are the latest 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds and race prop bets.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix odds as of Nov. 18.

2022 Abu Dhabi GP Prop Bets

Team of Race-winning Driver

Red Bull: -150

-150 Mercedes: +145

+145 Ferrari: +750



Podium Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -380

-380 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -230

-230 George Russell (Mercedes) : -210

: -210 Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : +145

+145 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +155

+155 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +220

Points Finish

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -700

-700 George Russell (Mercedes) : -600

: -600 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): -600

-600 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) : -550

: -550 Charles LeClerc (Ferrari) : -550

-550 Sergio Perez (Red Bull): -550

