The Brazil international goalkeeper’s modern abilities help the Noisy Neighbors attack clinically — Boardroom takes a closer look at Man City’s Ederson contract and wage particulars.

Ederson plays as a Manchester City goalkeeper in the Premier League on a highly team-friendly contract: four years and just over $25 million. He joined the Sky Blues in 2017 from Benfica for a then-world-record goalkeeper transfer fee of $39.2 million. As of now, Ederson is just No. 14 highest-paid goalkeeper in the league; his pay doesn’t reflect his list of staggering accomplishments, which have been vital to Man City’s success.

The Brazil international played a pivotal role in the team’s back-to-back Premier League titles, FA Cup victories, and Carabo Cup triumphs. Specifically, the modern keeper is known for his ability to start counter-attacks with his excellent kicking distribution and has recorded several assists for his teammates.

Talk about rare for a goalkeeper.

In addition to his club success, Ederson has also been a regular member of the Brazil national team. He represented his country at the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Copa America, helping Brazil win the latter tournament on a roster including star Liverpool netminder Alisson.

His current contract is widely considered justified, given his consistent performances, trophies, and potential for future success. But to keep Ederson at City beyond 2026, the club will have to pay Ederson as a top keeper in the Premier League.

Let’s look at Manchester City’s Ederson salary and contract particulars.

Ederson Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 4

Total value: $25,080,000

Salary per year: $6,270,720

Wages per week: $120,591

Free agency: 2026

Ederson Salary Notes

Ederson has earned an approximate gross total of $24,421,930 in his playing career.

in his playing career. He is the 16th-highest-paid player at Man City as of this writing.

Ederson’s 2022-23 salary accounts for 2.79% of City’s $4,175,485 weekly payroll.

Ederson’s Transfer History

July 2017: Benfica (Portugal – Primeira Liga) to Manchester City

Transfer Fee: $42,250,264

July 2015: Rio Ave FC (Portugal – Primeira Liga) to Benfica (Portugal – Primeira Liga)

Transfer Fee: $540,600

July 2012: GD Ribeirão (Portugal – Primeira Liga) to Rio Ave FC (Portugal – Primeira Liga