Doris Burke: NBA Top Shot’s Voice of the Playoffs

One of the best broadcasters in the business lends her voice to the best Moments from the postseason on NBA Top Shot.

ESPN broadcaster and #NBATwitter hero Doris Burke is coming to Dapper Labs’ NBA Top Shot.

The NBA- and NBPA-licensed NFT community has announced a partnership with Burke that will bring her analysis to the highlight Moments of her choosing throughout the NBA Playoffs.

Here’s how it will work: Starting this Thursday with a Best of the First round drop, then after each round of the playoffs, Burke will reveal her favorite Moments on “Mic Drop Days.” Her video analysis will then be added to select Moments as part of Top Shot’s first-ever partnership with a broadcaster.

If you don’t want to wait until the next drop to hear Burke break down some highlight reel plays, you’re in luck. To get us started, NBA Top Shot has released eight of her favorite Moments from the regular season, complete with her iconic analysis. Those Moments include plays from Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, LeBron James, and newly minted 2022 MVP Nikola Jokic.

The partnership isn’t going to stop there, either. Burke will participate in an exclusive Q&A with NBA Top Shot and head up some giveaways and a social media program that will bring her calls to select fan-submitted clips.

Though Burke is the first analyst to break down NBA Top Shot highlight Moments, a host of athletes have already lent their voices, including Durant, Klay Thompson, A’ja Wilson, and Jalen Suggs.

Check back with NBATopShot.com to find out when the next pack drop will take place.

With a little luck, you just might pull a DB special.