Dolphins vs. Chargers Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 14

Tua and the Dolphins aim to rebound from a tough loss — can they hold off Justin Herbert and the Chargers? Check out the latest odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Offensive star power will be on full display as the Miami Dolphins visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. A humbling 33-17 Miami loss at San Francisco last week ended a five-game winning streak and began a six-game stretch against tougher competition to end the regular season. The Dolphins are 7-0 this campaign when they score at least 20 points, meaning Tua Tagovailoa and the offense is clearly this team’s biggest key to success.

Justin Herbert’s Chargers have dropped three of their last four games to fall out of the AFC playoff positions and need to regain consistency quickly if they are to get back into picture. For a team with so many strong skill position players — though many have been hurt — Los Angeles has topped 27 points in just three games this season. Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the latest Dolphins vs. Chargers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Odds: NFL Week 14

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 8 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Miami Dolphins -3.5 (-104) / Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 (-118)

: Miami Dolphins -3.5 (-104) / Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 (-118) Moneyline : Miami Dolphins (-180) / Los Angeles Chargers (+152)

: Miami Dolphins (-180) / Los Angeles Chargers (+152) Over/Under: OVER 53.5 (-115) / UNDER 53.5 (-105)

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler: -170

-170 Tyreek Hill: -150

-150 Jeff Wilson: +115

+115 Jaylen Waddle: +135

+135 Keenan Allen: +140

+140 Raheem Mostert: +155

+155 Mike Williams: +194

+194 Josh Palmer: +240

+240 Mike Gesicki: +295

+295 Gerald Everett: +320

+320 Trent Sheffield: +400

To Score 2+ Touchdowns

Austin Ekeler: +310

+310 Tyreek Hill: +360

+360 Jeff Wilson: +600

+600 Jaylen Waddle: +700

+700 Keenan Allen: +800

+800 Raheem Mostert: +900

+900 Mike Williams: +1300

+1300 Josh Palmer: +1600

+1600 Mike Gesicki: +1900

NFL Betting Guide: Week 14 https://t.co/r71zMN5zUr — numberFire (@numberFire) December 9, 2022

Top Chargers vs. Dolphins Over/Unders

Justin Herbert passing yards: 290.5

290.5 Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-156), Under 1.5 (+122)

Over 1.5 (-156), Under 1.5 (+122) Tua Tagovailoa passing yards: Over 286.5 (-128), Under 286.5 (+100)

Over 286.5 (-128), Under 286.5 (+100) Tua Tagovailoa passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-196), Under 1.5 (+152)

Over 1.5 (-196), Under 1.5 (+152) Tua Tagovailoa pass completions: Over 22.5 (-125), Under 22.5 (-106)

Over 22.5 (-125), Under 22.5 (-106) Raheem Mostert rushing yards: 46.5

46.5 Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 45.5

45.5 Jeff Wilson rushing yards: 42.5

42.5 Justin Herbert rushing yards: Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-122) Tua Tagovailoa rushing yards: 3.5

3.5 Tyreek Hill receiving yards: 96.5

96.5 Jaylen Waddle receiving yards : 68.5

: 68.5 Keenan Allen receiving yards : 62.5

: 62.5 Austin Ekeler receiving yards : 40.5

: 40.5 Mike Gesicki receiving yards: 19.5

Top Player Props

Tua Tagovailoa to throw 3+ touchdowns AND Miami win: +220

+220 Tua Tagovailoa to complete 25+ passes AND Miami win: +340

+340 Justin Herbert to throw 3+ touchdowns AND Los Angeles win: +350

+350 Tyreek Hill to have 10+ receptions AND Miami win: +370

Read More: