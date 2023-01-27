This article originally published at FanDuel.

Get set for the Aussie Open men’s singles final with a big Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

The 2023 Australian Open final is finally here as No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas looks to take on No. 4 Novak Djokovic. This is the first time that Tsitsipas has made it to the final in Melbourne, and he’s looking for his first career Grand Slam title. Standing in his way is none other than a true tennis legend in Djokovic, who has won the Aussie Open a record nine times.

Tsitsipas advanced to this stage with a four-set victory over No. 18 Karen Khachanov in the semifinals. Meanwhile, it only took Djokovic three sets to dispose of Tommy Paul, marking the fourth straight round in which the Joker hasn’t lost a set.

Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic Open Schedule & Info

2023 Australian Open Men’s Final Match

No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. No. 4 Novak Djokovic

Date: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

Start Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Novak Djokovic vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Odds & Set Betting

All 2023 Australian Open betting odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tsitsipas: (+400) | Djokovic: (-550)

To Win First Set: Tsitsipas: (+205) | Djokovic: (-260)

Set Betting: Tsitsipas: 3-0 (+1300) | 3-1 (+1100) | 3-2 (+950)

Set Betting: Djokovic: 3-0 (+130) | 3-1 (+240) | 3-2 (+450)

Australian Open Final: Betting Trends & Head-to-head

Novak Djokovic is 10-2 in 12 all-time head-to-head matchups against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Djokovic defeated Tsitsipas in two sets in their latest meeting at the Nitto ATP Finals on Nov. 14, 2022.

This is the first time that Tsitsipas has made it to the Australian Open Final.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open a record nine times over his career.

Tsitsipas defeated No. 18 Karen Khachanov in four sets in the 2023 Australian Open semifinal.

Djokovic defeated Tommy Paul in three sets in the 2023 Australian Open semifinal.

Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas Prediction & Pick

As great as Tsitsipas’ run has been, it’s coming to an end on Sunday. Djokovic’s name is synonymous with the Australian Open for a reason. He’s taken home the gold in each of his previous three trips to Melbourne, only losing two sets in the trio of finals appearances. It also helps that he has an 87.2% winning percentage on hard courts.

If that’s not impressive enough, Djokovic has also won nine straight matchups against Tsitsipas, who hasn’t defeated the Serbian since October 2019. At 24 years old, Tsitsipas still has plenty of time in his career to win a grand slam title. For now, the Australian Open belongs to the “Joker.”

TSITSIPAS VS. DJOKOVIC PREDICTION: Novak Djokovic to win

Tsitsipas vs. Djokovic Best Bet

There’s really no point in backing Djokovic outright on the moneyline at -550 odds. Instead, I’ll take him winning the 2023 Australian Open in three sets.

For starters, Djokovic hasn’t lost a set since his second-round matchup with Enzo Couacaud. Secondly, he also picked up three of his last four victories over Tsitsipas without losing a set.

Considering how Djokovic has also won two of his last three Aussie Open titles in three sets, I’m confident that he can do it again.

BEST BET: Novak Djokovic to Win in Three Sets (+130)

— Devon Platana

Read More: