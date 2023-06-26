DJ Khaled Named Ryder Cup Ambassador

DJ Khaled performs onstage during Michelob Ultra & Netflix “Full Swing” Premiere & Super Bowl After Party on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Michelob ULTRA)

As part of Roc Nation’s partnership with the Ryder Cup, DJ Khaled will help the competition bridge the gap between golf, music, and entertainment.

DJ Khaled is entering the world of golf.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer is now an ambassador for the Ryder Cup golf competition, Roc Nation announced Monday. In his new role, DJ Khaled will work alongside the Ryder Cup to bridge the gap between golf, music, and entertainment while ensuring he maintains authenticity and furthers his passion for golf.

The alliance with this year’s Ryder Cup will also involve working alongside the talent on the wider Roc Nation roster — which includes golf fans at both the novice and experienced levels — to participate in upcoming events and activations. The Roc Nation Sports International collaboration will include creative content creation and production, capitalizing on its in-house resources to deliver premier content to its audience.

“I’m super excited to be partnering with the Ryder Cup,” DJ Khaled said in a statement. “I’ve been getting into my golf a lot more recently; it’s become a passion of mine. We’re about to take it up a gear. Believe that!”

Ryder Cup Director Guy Kinnings added: “Golf has undergone a popularity boom in recent years, with more diverse and younger fans following and playing the sport. The Ryder Cup has always been the moment when golf enters mainstream culture and with Roc Nation by our side, we can further tap into this boom by creating cross-over content that entices new, younger fans to watch and follow the event.”

The Ryder Cup is scheduled to run from Sept. 29 until Oct. 1 in Rome, Italy.