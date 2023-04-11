Devin Booker is Launching His Own ‘Blank Canvas’ Converse All-Star Chuck 70

The popular silhouette is a favorite of the Phoenix Suns star, with his version of the shoe releasing on April 12 on Converse.com & the Nike SNKRS app.

It was during a detailed tour with Architectural Digest of his exceedingly well-designed Arizona home a year ago that Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker revealed what anyone who’s long followed his day-to-day style probably assumed.

“I don’t switch it up very much,” Booker said of his clean approach to fashion. “As a lot of people know in the sneaker world, Converse is probably my favorite shoe.”

And with that, the runway for a collaboration began.

Embodying the very definition of “clean,” Booker has designed his own refined edition of the brand’s ubiquitous All-Star silhouette, bringing some subtle tweaks and nuances to the elevated Chuck Taylor 70.

While Booker is technically a Nike athlete, Converse falls within the Nike, Inc. umbrella of brands, creating a lane for a crossover collaboration headlined by the Suns scorer.

An “undyed, egret canvas upper” serves as the base material of the white sneaker, which features zero accent hues along the iconic shoe’s staple elements like the circular inner collar patch or midsole striping. Even the unmistakable rubberized toe bumper has been stripped away, leading to a cleaner look atop the midsole.

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The tonal and bare look is by design, according to Booker.

“You can paint it. You can bleach it. This is a blank canvas,” he said. “You can do whatever you want with it.”

Whether paired with jeans, suits, or khakis, Book has looked to layer in a variety of Chucks for his tunnel entries throughout the last few seasons. His Chuck 70 also takes inspiration from another one of the go-to statement pieces of his arrivals — his collection of classic cars.

Along the right heel, the standard Chuck Taylor badging has been replaced with phrasing inspired by the Arizona license plate of the very first classic car that Booker purchased.

A longtime sneakerhead that’s seen his personal stash dwindle in recent years, Booker has come a long way from his days of tracking down Jordans and Kobes while growing up in Michigan.

“I used to wait on release dates,” he reflected. “I remember as a kid, saving a lot of money up to get any shoe that released at the time.”

With a new long-term Nike extension locking him in with the company through 2029, and his own eventual signature shoe on the way next season, in the near term, Booker can look forward to landing his own release date for his Chuck 70 design.

The shoes will drop this week on April 12 on Converse.com and the Nike SNKRS App, with a wider release hitting on the following day on April 13 at Foot Locker and retail partners.

As his style has evolved during his time in the Association, Booker has zeroed in on an on-court rotation to date primarily comprised of Kobe models, with the Air Jordan 1 and Air Force 1 serving as other frequent go-tos off the court.

It’s the Chuck Taylor, though, that has been the most consistent casual pair of his, with his new Chuck 70 design expected to be an immediate staple of his going forward.