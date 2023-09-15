About Boardroom

Sports September 15, 2023
Boardroom Staff

Jay Norvell Gives Deion Sanders Some Extra Motivation

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders before playing the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth September 02, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
Colorado State coach Jay Norvell took a shot at Deion Sanders before his team travels to Boulder this weekend.

Perhaps Jay Norvell should listen to Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin when he says “messing with Deion Sanders will only benefit Deion.”

Coach Prime is no stranger to controversy — in fact, it fuels him. That’s why it’s a little surprising the Colorado State head football coach took a swipe at him for wearing sunglasses and a hat during interviews.

“When I talk to grown ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me,” Norvell said earlier this week.

Now keep in mind that Norvell’s Rams are traveling to Boulder to face Colorado this week as heavy underdogs. As Gabe points out in the below video, all he did was give Deion some added motivation…and a chance to sell his $67 sunglasses.

On the other hand, Colorado is favored by 23.5 points, per FanDuel Sportsbook. If CSU gets blown out as expected, Norvell may have deflected the blame and attention from his players, easing their burden. Regardless, the two sides will settle it all on Saturday night at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

