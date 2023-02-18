This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the 2023 NASCAR campaign with our FanDuel-powered Daytona 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and prop bets on offer for race fans.

The 2023 NASCAR season officially begins with the Daytona 500 this week. The world’s top stock car drivers will look to start the year with a strong showing in the Great American Race.

The Daytona will feature three stages — the first two clock in at 65 laps each, while the final stage is 70 laps, making the entire race 200 laps total and 500 miles long. Austin Cindric is the reigning winner at this event after taking home the checkered flag in 2022.

Daytona 500 Race Info 2023

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Laps: 200 (500 miles)

2022 Winner: Austin Cindric

2023 Pole Position: Alex Bowman

Coverage: FOX

Check out our Daytona 500 predictions and betting overview below:

Daytona 500 Odds 2023

There are 42 drivers currently on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500. The field is headlined by favorite Ryan Blaney at +1200 to win prior to qualifying, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s NASCAR odds. He is followed closely behind by the duo of Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, who are both +1300. Kyle Busch (+1400) and Kyle Larson (+1400) round out the top five.

DRIVER ODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500 Ryan Blaney +1200 Denny Hamlin +1300 Chase Elliott +1300 Kyle Busch +1400 Kyle Larson +1400 Joey Logano +1600 Bubba Wallace +1600 William Byron +1900 Brad Keselowski +2000 Ross Chastain +2200 Martin Truex Jr +2500 Kevin Harvick +2500 Tyler Reddick +2600 Austin Cindric +2700 Erik Jones +3000 Christopher Bell +3000 Austin Dillon +3000 Ryan Preece +3000 Alex Bowman +3000 Aric Almirola +3500 Michael McDowell +4000 Noah Gragson +4000 Chris Buescher +4000 Chase Briscoe +4000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr +4000 Daniel Suarez +4000 Jimmie Johnson +4000 Justin Haley +5000 AJ Allmendinger +5000 Ty Gibbs +5000 Austin Hill +7500 Harrison Burton +7500 David Ragan +10000 Todd Gilliland +10000 Corey Lajoie +10000 Travis Pastrana +10000 Chandler Smith +10000 Zane Smith +10000 Ty Dillon +15000 Helio Castroneves +20000 Cody Ware +20000 BJ McLeod +20000

Daytona 500 Predictions 2023

Denny Hamlin’s recent success in the Daytona 500 makes him one of the strongest contenders in this field. He boasts three wins in this event since 2016, including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin finished last season on fire, placing top 10 in nine of his last 10 races and finishing no worse than 13th during that stretch. It appears that positive momentum has carried over to 2023, as Hamlin just clocked a No. 9 finish at the Clash at the Coliseum just over a week ago.

PREDICTION: Given his history here and current form, Hamlin is a legitimate threat to take home the checkered flag on Sunday.

Daytona 500 Best Bet

Taking Kyle Larson to finish in the top 10 at +110 could be a smart wager, assuming he avoids any car troubles this time. Larson’s had his last two races at this course end prematurely due to engine issues at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and a wreck in the 2022 Daytona 500. However, he won the pole for last year’s Daytona 500, proving he has what it takes to compete here. Coming off of a fifth-place finish in the Feb. 5 exhibition at the Coliseum, Larson looks ready to start this season strong.

— Isaiah De Los Santos

2023 Daytona 500 Prop Bets

Winning manufacturer

Chevrolet : +105

: +105 Ford : +135

: +135 Toyota: +360

To finish in the top 3

Chase Elliott : +340

: +340 Ryan Blaney : +340

: +340 Denny Hamlin : +340

: +340 Joey Logano : +360

: +360 Kyle Larson : +390

: +390 Kyle Busch : +410

: +410 Bubba Wallace : +460

: +460 William Byron : +500

: +500 Ross Chastain : +550

: +550 Brad Keselowski : +550

: +550 Austin Cindric : +700

: +700 Tyler Reddick : +700

: +700 Kevin Harvick : +700

: +700 Austin Dillon : +800

: +800 Christopher Bell : +800

: +800 Alex Bowman : +800

: +800 Erik Jones : +800

: +800 Martin Truex Jr. : +850

: +850 Daniel Suarez : +1000

: +1000 Todd Gilliland : +1000

: +1000 Chase Briscoe : +1000

: +1000 Chris Buescher : +1000

: +1000 Michael McDowell : +1000

: +1000 Ryan Preece : +1000

: +1000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +1000

Will any driver win 2+ stages?