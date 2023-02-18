This article originally appeared at FanDuel.
Get set for the 2023 NASCAR campaign with our FanDuel-powered Daytona 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and prop bets on offer for race fans.
The 2023 NASCAR season officially begins with the Daytona 500 this week. The world’s top stock car drivers will look to start the year with a strong showing in the Great American Race.
The Daytona will feature three stages — the first two clock in at 65 laps each, while the final stage is 70 laps, making the entire race 200 laps total and 500 miles long. Austin Cindric is the reigning winner at this event after taking home the checkered flag in 2022.
Daytona 500 Race Info 2023
Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023
Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Laps: 200 (500 miles)
2022 Winner: Austin Cindric
2023 Pole Position: Alex Bowman
Coverage: FOX
Check out our Daytona 500 predictions and betting overview below:
Daytona 500 Odds 2023
There are 42 drivers currently on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500. The field is headlined by favorite Ryan Blaney at +1200 to win prior to qualifying, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s NASCAR odds. He is followed closely behind by the duo of Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, who are both +1300. Kyle Busch (+1400) and Kyle Larson (+1400) round out the top five.
|DRIVER
|ODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|Denny Hamlin
|+1300
|Chase Elliott
|+1300
|Kyle Busch
|+1400
|Kyle Larson
|+1400
|Joey Logano
|+1600
|Bubba Wallace
|+1600
|William Byron
|+1900
|Brad Keselowski
|+2000
|Ross Chastain
|+2200
|Martin Truex Jr
|+2500
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|Tyler Reddick
|+2600
|Austin Cindric
|+2700
|Erik Jones
|+3000
|Christopher Bell
|+3000
|Austin Dillon
|+3000
|Ryan Preece
|+3000
|Alex Bowman
|+3000
|Aric Almirola
|+3500
|Michael McDowell
|+4000
|Noah Gragson
|+4000
|Chris Buescher
|+4000
|Chase Briscoe
|+4000
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|+4000
|Daniel Suarez
|+4000
|Jimmie Johnson
|+4000
|Justin Haley
|+5000
|AJ Allmendinger
|+5000
|Ty Gibbs
|+5000
|Austin Hill
|+7500
|Harrison Burton
|+7500
|David Ragan
|+10000
|Todd Gilliland
|+10000
|Corey Lajoie
|+10000
|Travis Pastrana
|+10000
|Chandler Smith
|+10000
|Zane Smith
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+15000
|Helio Castroneves
|+20000
|Cody Ware
|+20000
|BJ McLeod
|+20000
Daytona 500 Predictions 2023
Denny Hamlin’s recent success in the Daytona 500 makes him one of the strongest contenders in this field. He boasts three wins in this event since 2016, including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin finished last season on fire, placing top 10 in nine of his last 10 races and finishing no worse than 13th during that stretch. It appears that positive momentum has carried over to 2023, as Hamlin just clocked a No. 9 finish at the Clash at the Coliseum just over a week ago.
PREDICTION: Given his history here and current form, Hamlin is a legitimate threat to take home the checkered flag on Sunday.
Daytona 500 Best Bet
Taking Kyle Larson to finish in the top 10 at +110 could be a smart wager, assuming he avoids any car troubles this time. Larson’s had his last two races at this course end prematurely due to engine issues at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and a wreck in the 2022 Daytona 500. However, he won the pole for last year’s Daytona 500, proving he has what it takes to compete here. Coming off of a fifth-place finish in the Feb. 5 exhibition at the Coliseum, Larson looks ready to start this season strong.
2023 Daytona 500 Prop Bets
Winning manufacturer
- Chevrolet: +105
- Ford: +135
- Toyota: +360
To finish in the top 3
- Chase Elliott: +340
- Ryan Blaney: +340
- Denny Hamlin: +340
- Joey Logano: +360
- Kyle Larson: +390
- Kyle Busch: +410
- Bubba Wallace: +460
- William Byron: +500
- Ross Chastain: +550
- Brad Keselowski: +550
- Austin Cindric: +700
- Tyler Reddick: +700
- Kevin Harvick: +700
- Austin Dillon: +800
- Christopher Bell: +800
- Alex Bowman: +800
- Erik Jones: +800
- Martin Truex Jr.: +850
- Daniel Suarez: +1000
- Todd Gilliland: +1000
- Chase Briscoe: +1000
- Chris Buescher: +1000
- Michael McDowell: +1000
- Ryan Preece: +1000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +1000
Will any driver win 2+ stages?
- YES: +190
- NO: -280
