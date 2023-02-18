About Boardroom

Betting February 18, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

2023 Daytona 500: Predicting the Great American Race

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Last Updated: February 19, 2023

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the 2023 NASCAR campaign with our FanDuel-powered Daytona 500 predictions, plus the latest odds and prop bets on offer for race fans.

The 2023 NASCAR season officially begins with the Daytona 500 this week. The world’s top stock car drivers will look to start the year with a strong showing in the Great American Race.

The Daytona will feature three stages — the first two clock in at 65 laps each, while the final stage is 70 laps, making the entire race 200 laps total and 500 miles long. Austin Cindric is the reigning winner at this event after taking home the checkered flag in 2022.

Daytona 500 Race Info 2023

Date: Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023
Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Laps: 200 (500 miles)
2022 Winner: Austin Cindric
2023 Pole Position: Alex Bowman
Coverage: FOX

Check out our Daytona 500 predictions and betting overview below:

Daytona 500 Odds 2023

There are 42 drivers currently on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500. The field is headlined by favorite Ryan Blaney at +1200 to win prior to qualifying, according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s NASCAR odds. He is followed closely behind by the duo of Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, who are both +1300. Kyle Busch (+1400) and Kyle Larson (+1400) round out the top five.

All NASCAR odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

DRIVERODDS TO WIN DAYTONA 500
Ryan Blaney+1200
Denny Hamlin+1300
Chase Elliott+1300
Kyle Busch+1400
Kyle Larson+1400
Joey Logano+1600
Bubba Wallace+1600
William Byron+1900
Brad Keselowski+2000
Ross Chastain+2200
Martin Truex Jr+2500
Kevin Harvick+2500
Tyler Reddick+2600
Austin Cindric+2700
Erik Jones+3000
Christopher Bell+3000
Austin Dillon+3000
Ryan Preece+3000
Alex Bowman+3000
Aric Almirola+3500
Michael McDowell+4000
Noah Gragson+4000
Chris Buescher+4000
Chase Briscoe+4000
Ricky Stenhouse Jr+4000
Daniel Suarez+4000
Jimmie Johnson+4000
Justin Haley+5000
AJ Allmendinger+5000
Ty Gibbs+5000
Austin Hill+7500
Harrison Burton+7500
David Ragan+10000
Todd Gilliland+10000
Corey Lajoie+10000
Travis Pastrana+10000
Chandler Smith+10000
Zane Smith+10000
Ty Dillon+15000
Helio Castroneves+20000
Cody Ware+20000
BJ McLeod+20000

Daytona 500 Predictions 2023

Denny Hamlin’s recent success in the Daytona 500 makes him one of the strongest contenders in this field. He boasts three wins in this event since 2016, including back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2020. Hamlin finished last season on fire, placing top 10 in nine of his last 10 races and finishing no worse than 13th during that stretch. It appears that positive momentum has carried over to 2023, as Hamlin just clocked a No. 9 finish at the Clash at the Coliseum just over a week ago.

PREDICTION: Given his history here and current form, Hamlin is a legitimate threat to take home the checkered flag on Sunday.

Daytona 500 Best Bet

Taking Kyle Larson to finish in the top 10 at +110 could be a smart wager, assuming he avoids any car troubles this time. Larson’s had his last two races at this course end prematurely due to engine issues at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and a wreck in the 2022 Daytona 500. However, he won the pole for last year’s Daytona 500, proving he has what it takes to compete here. Coming off of a fifth-place finish in the Feb. 5 exhibition at the Coliseum, Larson looks ready to start this season strong.

Isaiah De Los Santos

2023 Daytona 500 Prop Bets

Winning manufacturer

  • Chevrolet: +105
  • Ford: +135
  • Toyota: +360

To finish in the top 3

  • Chase Elliott: +340
  • Ryan Blaney: +340
  • Denny Hamlin: +340
  • Joey Logano: +360
  • Kyle Larson: +390
  • Kyle Busch: +410
  • Bubba Wallace: +460
  • William Byron: +500
  • Ross Chastain: +550
  • Brad Keselowski: +550
  • Austin Cindric: +700
  • Tyler Reddick: +700
  • Kevin Harvick: +700
  • Austin Dillon: +800
  • Christopher Bell: +800
  • Alex Bowman: +800
  • Erik Jones: +800
  • Martin Truex Jr.: +850
  • Daniel Suarez: +1000
  • Todd Gilliland: +1000
  • Chase Briscoe: +1000
  • Chris Buescher: +1000
  • Michael McDowell: +1000
  • Ryan Preece: +1000
  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +1000

Will any driver win 2+ stages?

  • YES: +190
  • NO: -280

