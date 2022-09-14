Arizona State’s David Puig to Join LIV Golf

David Puig is a two-time All-American for the Sun Devils, but will forgo his senior year of eligibility to turn pro.

LIV Golf spent millions to nab some of PGA’s biggest stars, but now the league is shifting its attention to the next generation.

Arizona State’s 20-year-old phenom David Puig announced on Tuesday that he’ll forego his senior year to join the LIV Golf Tour. The rising senior will make his debut at the LIV event outside Chicago this weekend.

With a $50 million prize purse, the opportunity would have been tough to turn down.

“Although it has probably been the hardest decision that I’ve ever made, I’ve decided to turn professional this week,” Puig wrote. “However, I’m still an ASU student and plan to graduate in the next year. My base will be in Tempe, hopefully forever. What a great place to live and become a champion golfer!”

Puig, a native of Spain and two-time All-American at Arizona State, was the ninth-ranked amateur in the world. He has some experience with the big dogs, too. In two LIV invitations, Puig finished 40th in London and 42nd in Bedminister, New Jersey.

Puig will play with Torque GC — a four-player team with captain Joaquin Niemann, Scott Vincent, and Jed Morgan. He had previously played on Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC in his first two amateur starts.

The now-former Sun Devil isn’t the first young star the upstart tour has secured, either. In June, LIV landed Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra, the second-ranked amateur in the world at the time. Chacarra placed 35th in LIV’s early September tournament in Massachusetts and brought home $144,000.

So, yes, Puig’s earning potential just increased drastically.