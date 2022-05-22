Dallas Mavericks Free Agents for the 2022 Offseason

Breaking down this summer’s upcoming Dallas Mavericks free agents, as well as those with player and team options for 2022-23.

The first two games of the 2022 Western Conference Finals didn’t go the Dallas Mavericks’ way, but there’s a reason this group is one of only four teams still playing in the NBA. Look no further than what they did a week ago to the Phoenix Suns, the top seed in the West, in Game 7 of their series.

The Mavs have made one thing abundantly clear: They intend to build a championship team in the Luka Dončić Era.

And because it’s never too early to start looking ahead, now’s as good a time as any to think about how Dallas could keep its momentum going into the offseason.

The Mavericks do not have many outright free agents, but a key piece may be on the move and head coach Jason Kidd, GM Nico Harrison, and owner Mark Cuban will have to navigate free agency well in order for the franchise to continue its ascent.

Check out Boardroom’s full breakdown of imminent Mavericks free agents, as well as a snapshot of the team’s salary cap outlook as things currently stand.

2022 Dallas Mavericks Free Agents

Contract and salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted. Restricted free agent status designates that a player’s current team reserves the right to match any rival team’s contract offer sheet in order to prevent that player’s departure.

1. PG Jalen Brunson (unrestricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 4 years, $6,112,770

: 4 years, $6,112,770 2021-22 Salary : $1,528,193

2. PG Frank Ntilikina (unrestricted)

Age : 24

: 24 Expiring Contract : 2 years, $3,825,574

: 2 years, $3,825,574 2021-22 Salary: $2,036,318

3. SG Theo Pinson (unrestricted)

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring Contract : 1 year, $440,710 (via HoopsHype)

: 1 year, $440,710 (via HoopsHype) 2021-22 Salary: $440,710

Mavericks Contract Options for 2022-23

1. PG Trey Burke (player option)

Age : 29

: 29 2021-22 Salary : $3,150,000

: $3,150,000 2022-23 Option: $3,300,000

Dallas Mavericks 2022 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of April 18. Reflects a “soft” salary cap of $112.414 million, a luxury tax threshold of $136.606 million, and a $143.002 million luxury tax apron for hard-capped teams.

Active contracts : $164,493,220

: $164,493,220 Dead cap money : $1,669,178

: $1,669,178 Total salary cap usage : $166,162,398

: $166,162,398 Estimated 2021-22 luxury tax bill : $83,114,696

: $83,114,696 Salary on the books for 2022-23: $189,092,491

