They’re in the hunt for their first Super Bowl in 27 years, but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the full list of Cowboys free agents for 2023.

The 2022 NFL season has been an odd one for several reasons, but perhaps no footballing phenomenon has been more perplexing in a good way than the NFC East division. The Philadelphia Eagles set the pace as the league’s last unbeaten thanks to an 8-0 start, but the Dallas Cowboys managed to keep an impressive pace just behind Philly despite losing star QB Dak Prescott for several weeks in the earlier stages of the campaign.

That sort of tenacity is the stuff playoff runs are made on, but no matter what becomes of Mike McCarthy and Big D in the postseason, the priority always shifts to keeping core pieces together, building up a roster even bigger and better to mount another compelling run for the next several years to come.

So, what does the upcoming offseason look like for this team? Let’s take a closer look at the full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents.

2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Unrestricted free agents

1. OLB Anthony Barr

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

2. CB Anthony Brown

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 3 years, $15,500,000

: 3 years, $15,500,000 2022 salary: $5,000,000

3. DE Brandon Graham

Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 3 years, $40,000,000

: 3 years, $40,000,000 2022 salary: $7,500,000

4. WR Noah Brown

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

5. DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Age : 28

: 28 Expiring contract : 1 year, $3,000,000

: 1 year, $3,000,000 2022 salary: $3,000,000

6. LB Luke Gifford

Age : 27

: 27 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,115,000

: 1 year, $1,115,000 2022 salary: $1,115,000

7. CB C.J. Goodwin

Age : 32

: 32 Expiring contract : 2 years, $3,500,000

: 2 years, $3,500,000 2022 salary: $1,500,000

8. DT Johnathan Hankins

Age : 30

: 30 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,325,000

: 1 year, $1,325,000 2022 salary: $722,444

9. WR T.Y. Hilton

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $800,000

: 1 year, $800,000 2022 salary: $800,000

10. K Brett Maher

Age : 33

: 33 Expiring contract : 1 year, $965,000

: 1 year, $965,000 2022 salary: $911,387

11. C Connor McGovern

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,618,108

: 4 years, $3,618,108 2022 salary: $2,540,000

12. LS Jake McQuade

Age : 35

: 35 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,272,500

: 1 year, $1,272,500 2022 salary: $1,120,000

13. CB Trayvon Mullen

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $7,259,146

: 4 years, $7,259,146 2022 salary: $564,444

14. LS Matt Overton

Age : 37

: 37 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,120,000

: 1 year, $1,120,000 2022 salary: $808,886

15. OT Jason Peters

Age : 40

: 40 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,960,000

: 1 year, $1,960,000 2022 salary: $1,826,731

16. RB Tony Pollard

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $3,187,780

: 4 years, $3,187,780 2022 salary: $965,000

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard made first Pro Bowl in final year of rookie contract. Barring franchise tag, he can test free agency in March. "Right now, I'm not really too focused on that at the moment. We have our eyes on something bigger." On Pro Bowl: "Hopefully I don't play in it." — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 22, 2022

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 2 years, $1,955,000

: 2 years, $1,955,000 2022 salary: $977,500

18. TE Dalton Schultz

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)

: 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag) 2022 salary: $10,931,000

19. LB Leighton Vander Esch

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,000,000

: 1 year, $2,000,000 2022 salary: $2,000,000

20. WR James Washington

Age : 26

: 26 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $1,187,500

21. DE Carlos Watkins

Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,187,500

: 1 year, $1,187,500 2022 salary: $690,000

22. S Donovan Wilson

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 4 years, $2,647,356

: 4 years, $2,647,356 2022 salary: $965,000

Restricted free agents

1. RB Rico Dowdle

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 3 years, $2,295,000

: 3 years, $2,295,000 2022 salary: $825,000

2. OT Terence Steele

Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 3 years, $2,295,000

: 3 years, $2,295,000 2022 salary:$895,000

2022 Cowboys Salary Cap Details

Active contracts: $162,654,619

Dead cap money: $31,253,396

Total salary cap usage: $215,016,690

Salary cap space: $5,283,310

