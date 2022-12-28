They’re in the hunt for their first Super Bowl in 27 years, but what about the upcoming offseason? Check out the full list of Cowboys free agents for 2023.
The 2022 NFL season has been an odd one for several reasons, but perhaps no footballing phenomenon has been more perplexing in a good way than the NFC East division. The Philadelphia Eagles set the pace as the league’s last unbeaten thanks to an 8-0 start, but the Dallas Cowboys managed to keep an impressive pace just behind Philly despite losing star QB Dak Prescott for several weeks in the earlier stages of the campaign.
That sort of tenacity is the stuff playoff runs are made on, but no matter what becomes of Mike McCarthy and Big D in the postseason, the priority always shifts to keeping core pieces together, building up a roster even bigger and better to mount another compelling run for the next several years to come.
So, what does the upcoming offseason look like for this team? Let’s take a closer look at the full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents.
2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
NOTE: Includes only unrestricted and restricted free agents; exclusive rights free agents will not be included. All contract and salary info is via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.
Unrestricted free agents
1. OLB Anthony Barr
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,000,000
2. CB Anthony Brown
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $15,500,000
- 2022 salary: $5,000,000
3. DE Brandon Graham
- Age: 34
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $40,000,000
- 2022 salary: $7,500,000
4. WR Noah Brown
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
5. DE Dante Fowler Jr.
- Age: 28
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $3,000,000
- 2022 salary: $3,000,000
6. LB Luke Gifford
- Age: 27
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,115,000
- 2022 salary: $1,115,000
7. CB C.J. Goodwin
- Age: 32
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $3,500,000
- 2022 salary: $1,500,000
8. DT Johnathan Hankins
- Age: 30
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,325,000
- 2022 salary: $722,444
9. WR T.Y. Hilton
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $800,000
- 2022 salary: $800,000
10. K Brett Maher
- Age: 33
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $965,000
- 2022 salary: $911,387
11. C Connor McGovern
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,618,108
- 2022 salary: $2,540,000
12. LS Jake McQuade
- Age: 35
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,272,500
- 2022 salary: $1,120,000
13. CB Trayvon Mullen
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $7,259,146
- 2022 salary: $564,444
14. LS Matt Overton
- Age: 37
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,120,000
- 2022 salary: $808,886
15. OT Jason Peters
- Age: 40
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,960,000
- 2022 salary: $1,826,731
16. RB Tony Pollard
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $3,187,780
- 2022 salary: $965,000
17. QB Cooper Rush
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 2 years, $1,955,000
- 2022 salary: $977,500
18. TE Dalton Schultz
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $10,931,000 (franchise tag)
- 2022 salary: $10,931,000
19. LB Leighton Vander Esch
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,000,000
- 2022 salary: $2,000,000
20. WR James Washington
- Age: 26
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $1,187,500
21. DE Carlos Watkins
- Age: 29
- Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,187,500
- 2022 salary: $690,000
22. S Donovan Wilson
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 4 years, $2,647,356
- 2022 salary: $965,000
Restricted free agents
1. RB Rico Dowdle
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,295,000
- 2022 salary: $825,000
2. OT Terence Steele
- Age: 25
- Expiring contract: 3 years, $2,295,000
- 2022 salary:$895,000
2022 Cowboys Salary Cap Details
Active contracts: $162,654,619
Dead cap money: $31,253,396
Total salary cap usage: $215,016,690
Salary cap space: $5,283,310
