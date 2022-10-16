Get set for an NFC East rivalry renewed on Sunday Night Football with the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

It could be the biggest game of the NFL regular season to date. The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL‘s lone remaining unbeaten team led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback, taking on the division rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys, led by understudy QB Cooper Rush. The win could anoint the NFC East favorite, but promises to be a statement victory for whoever comes out on top on Sunday Night Football in any event.

The Cowboys had a statement win of their own last Sunday, a dominant performance on the road against the Rams to bring Rush to a 4-0 record starting in place of the injured Dak Prescott. The Eagles continued to roll, hanging on to a win in Arizona as Hurts rushed for two touchdowns. Heading into Sunday’s Philly showdown, let’s check out all the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs Eagles Odds: NFL Week 6

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 14 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110) / Dallas Cowboys +6.5 (-110)

: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110) / Dallas Cowboys +6.5 (-110) Moneyline : Philadelphia Eagles (-290) / Dallas Cowboys (+235)

: Philadelphia Eagles (-290) / Dallas Cowboys (+235) Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-104) / UNDER 42.5 (-118)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Jalen Hurts: +650

+650 Miles Sanders: +700

+700 A.J. Brown: +850

+850 Ezekiel Elliott: +900

+900 DeVonta Smith: +1000

+1000 CeeDee Lamb: +1100

+1100 Tony Pollard: +1200

+1200 Dallas Goedert: +1200

+1200 Michael Gallup: +1600

+1600 Kenneth Gainwell: +1900

+1900 Dalton Schultz: +2000

+2000 Noah Brown: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

Jalen Hurts: +115

+115 Miles Sanders: +135

+135 A.J. Brown: +165

+165 Ezekiel Elliott: +165

+165 DeVonta Smith: +200

+200 CeeDee Lamb: +200

+200 Tony Pollard: +230

+230 Dallas Goedert: +240

+240 Michael Gallup: +340

+340 Dalton Schultz: +410

+410 Noah Brown: +410

+410 Kenneth Gainwell: +430

To Score 2+ touchdowns

Jalen Hurts: +800

+800 Miles Sanders: +1000

+1000 A.J. Brown: +1200

+1200 Ezekiel Elliott: +1200

+1200 DeVonta Smith: +1600

+1600 CeeDee Lamb: +1600

+1600 Tony Pollard: +1800

+1800 Dallas Goedert: +1900

+1900 Michael Gallup: +3000

Top Cowboys-Eagles Over/Unders

Jalen Hurts passing yards: 236.6

236.6 Jalen Hurts passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+124), Under 1.5 (-166)

Over 1.5 (+124), Under 1.5 (-166) Cooper Rush passing yards: 218.5

218.5 Cooper Rush passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+168), Under 1.5 (-230)

Over 1.5 (+168), Under 1.5 (-230) Miles Sanders rushing yards: 66.5

66.5 Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 55.5

55.5 Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 47.5

47.5 Tony Pollard rushing yards: 33.5

33.5 A.J. Brown receiving yards: 68.5

68.5 CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 61.5

61.5 DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 51.5

51.5 Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 46.5

46.5 Michael Gallup receiving yards: 39.5

39.5 Noah Brown receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Tony Pollard receiving yards: 12.5

12.5 Ezekiel Elliott receiving yards: 10.5

Top Eagles-Cowboys Game Props

Eagles -4.5 AND UNDER 42.5: +220

+220 Eagles -4.5 AND OVER 42.5: +230

+230 Cowboys +4.5 AND UNDER 42.5: +290

+290 Cowboys +4.5 AND OVER 42.5: +330

