It could be the biggest game of the NFL regular season to date on Sunday Night Football with the latest Eagles vs. Cowboys odds and props.
It could be the biggest game of the NFL regular season to date. The 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL‘s lone remaining unbeaten team led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts at quarterback, taking on the division rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys, led by understudy QB Cooper Rush. The win could anoint the NFC East favorite, but promises to be a statement victory for whoever comes out on top on Sunday Night Football in any event.
The Cowboys had a statement win of their own last Sunday, a dominant performance on the road against the Rams to bring Rush to a 4-0 record starting in place of the injured Dak Prescott. The Eagles continued to roll, hanging on to a win in Arizona as Hurts rushed for two touchdowns. Heading into Sunday’s Philly showdown, let’s check out all the latest Cowboys vs. Eagles odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs Eagles Odds: NFL Week 6
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 14 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 (-110) / Dallas Cowboys +6.5 (-110)
- Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-290) / Dallas Cowboys (+235)
- Over/Under: OVER 42.5 (-104) / UNDER 42.5 (-118)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Jalen Hurts: +650
- Miles Sanders: +700
- A.J. Brown: +850
- Ezekiel Elliott: +900
- DeVonta Smith: +1000
- CeeDee Lamb: +1100
- Tony Pollard: +1200
- Dallas Goedert: +1200
- Michael Gallup: +1600
- Kenneth Gainwell: +1900
- Dalton Schultz: +2000
- Noah Brown: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
- Jalen Hurts: +115
- Miles Sanders: +135
- A.J. Brown: +165
- Ezekiel Elliott: +165
- DeVonta Smith: +200
- CeeDee Lamb: +200
- Tony Pollard: +230
- Dallas Goedert: +240
- Michael Gallup: +340
- Dalton Schultz: +410
- Noah Brown: +410
- Kenneth Gainwell: +430
To Score 2+ touchdowns
- Jalen Hurts: +800
- Miles Sanders: +1000
- A.J. Brown: +1200
- Ezekiel Elliott: +1200
- DeVonta Smith: +1600
- CeeDee Lamb: +1600
- Tony Pollard: +1800
- Dallas Goedert: +1900
- Michael Gallup: +3000
Top Cowboys-Eagles Over/Unders
- Jalen Hurts passing yards: 236.6
- Jalen Hurts passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+124), Under 1.5 (-166)
- Cooper Rush passing yards: 218.5
- Cooper Rush passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+168), Under 1.5 (-230)
- Miles Sanders rushing yards: 66.5
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 55.5
- Jalen Hurts rushing yards: 47.5
- Tony Pollard rushing yards: 33.5
- A.J. Brown receiving yards: 68.5
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 61.5
- DeVonta Smith receiving yards: 51.5
- Dallas Goedert receiving yards: 46.5
- Michael Gallup receiving yards: 39.5
- Noah Brown receiving yards: 35.5
- Tony Pollard receiving yards: 12.5
- Ezekiel Elliott receiving yards: 10.5
Top Eagles-Cowboys Game Props
- Eagles -4.5 AND UNDER 42.5: +220
- Eagles -4.5 AND OVER 42.5: +230
- Cowboys +4.5 AND UNDER 42.5: +290
- Cowboys +4.5 AND OVER 42.5: +330
