All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Cowboys travel to Tennessee in hopes of keeping their NFC East title aspirations alive against the Titans.
The final Thursday Night Football game of the season is full of playoff implications as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Malik Willis and the Tennessee Titans. While Dallas already has a playoff spot locked up, there’s still hope to win the NFC East and secure home-field advantage by winning out and getting some help. The Cowboys should be motivated after a 40-34 shootout win over Philadelphia on Saturday.
Much more is on the line for a Tennessee team that will likely be without both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. While a Week 18 showdown against Jacksonville will decide the AFC South title, an upset win here could give the Titans the possibility of a longshot wild card berth. Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the Cowboys vs. Titans odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Titans Odds: NFL Week 17
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 29 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Dallas Cowboys -13.5 (-105) / Tennessee Titans +13.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-670) / Tennessee Titans (+490)
- Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-118) / UNDER 39.5 (-104)
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Ezekiel Elliott: +340
- CeeDee Lamb: +550
- Tony Pollard: +550
- Derrick Henry: +600
- Hassan Haskins: +850
- Dalton Schultz: +1100
- Michael Gallup: +1200
- Malik Davis: +1300
- Malik Willis: +1500
- Noah Brown: +1600
- Julius Chestnut: +1700
Anytime TD Scorer
- Ezekiel Elliott: -180
- CeeDee Lamb: +105
- Tony Pollard: +105
- Derrick Henry: +160
- Hassan Haskins: +160
- Dalton Schultz: +230
- Michael Gallup: +270
- Malik Davis: +320
- Malik Willis: +330
- Julius Chestnut: +370
- Noah Brown: +390
To Score 2+ TDs
- Ezekiel Elliott: +270
- CeeDee Lamb: +600
- Tony Pollard: +600
- Derrick Henry: +950
- Hassan Haskins: +950
- Dalton Schultz: +1400
- Michael Gallup: +1800
- Malik Davis: +2200
- Malik Willis: +2500
- T.Y. Hilton: +2900
- Noah Brown: +3000
- Julius Chestnut: +3000
Top Cowboys vs Titans Over/Unders
- Dak Prescott passing yards: 234.5
- Dak Prescott passing TDs: 1.5
- Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 20.5 (-108), Under 20.5 (-122)
- Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 71.5
- Malik Willis rushing yards: 36.5
- Dak Prescott rushing yards: 9.5
- CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 72.5
- Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 38.5
- Michael Gallup receiving yards: 30.5
- Robert Woods receiving yards: 24.5
- Chigoziem Okonkwo receiving yards: Over 22.5 (-112), Under 22.5 (-108)
- Treylon Burks receiving yards: 20.5
Top Game Parlays
- Dallas -9.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +175
- Tennessee +9.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +220
- Dallas -9.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +260
- Tennessee +9.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +550
Read More:
- The Air Jordan 2: An Oral History
- Karim Benzema Contract & Salary Breakdown
- Hometown Heroes: Musicians Who Were Awarded Their Own Days in 2022
- 2022 Dallas Cowboys Salary Cap & Contracts Overview
- Malik Willis Contract & Salary Breakdown