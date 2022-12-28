All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Cowboys travel to Tennessee in hopes of keeping their NFC East title aspirations alive against the Titans.

The final Thursday Night Football game of the season is full of playoff implications as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visit Malik Willis and the Tennessee Titans. While Dallas already has a playoff spot locked up, there’s still hope to win the NFC East and secure home-field advantage by winning out and getting some help. The Cowboys should be motivated after a 40-34 shootout win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Much more is on the line for a Tennessee team that will likely be without both Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry. While a Week 18 showdown against Jacksonville will decide the AFC South title, an upset win here could give the Titans the possibility of a longshot wild card berth. Heading into this interconference showdown, let’s check out all the Cowboys vs. Titans odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Titans Odds: NFL Week 17

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Dallas Cowboys -13.5 (-105) / Tennessee Titans +13.5 (-115)

: Dallas Cowboys -13.5 (-105) / Tennessee Titans +13.5 (-115) Moneyline : Dallas Cowboys (-670) / Tennessee Titans (+490)

: Dallas Cowboys (-670) / Tennessee Titans (+490) Over/Under: OVER 39.5 (-118) / UNDER 39.5 (-104)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott: +340

+340 CeeDee Lamb: +550

+550 Tony Pollard: +550

+550 Derrick Henry: +600

+600 Hassan Haskins: +850

+850 Dalton Schultz: +1100

+1100 Michael Gallup: +1200

+1200 Malik Davis: +1300

+1300 Malik Willis: +1500

+1500 Noah Brown: +1600

+1600 Julius Chestnut: +1700

Anytime TD Scorer

Ezekiel Elliott: -180

-180 CeeDee Lamb: +105

+105 Tony Pollard: +105

+105 Derrick Henry: +160

+160 Hassan Haskins: +160

+160 Dalton Schultz: +230

+230 Michael Gallup: +270

+270 Malik Davis: +320

+320 Malik Willis: +330

+330 Julius Chestnut : +370

: +370 Noah Brown: +390

To Score 2+ TDs

Ezekiel Elliott: +270

+270 CeeDee Lamb: +600

+600 Tony Pollard: +600

+600 Derrick Henry: +950

+950 Hassan Haskins: +950

+950 Dalton Schultz: +1400

+1400 Michael Gallup: +1800

+1800 Malik Davis: +2200

+2200 Malik Willis: +2500

+2500 T.Y. Hilton: +2900

+2900 Noah Brown: +3000

+3000 Julius Chestnut: +3000

Top Cowboys vs Titans Over/Unders

Dak Prescott passing yards: 234.5

234.5 Dak Prescott passing TDs: 1.5

1.5 Dak Prescott pass completions: Over 20.5 (-108), Under 20.5 (-122)

Over 20.5 (-108), Under 20.5 (-122) Ezekiel Elliott rushing yards: 71.5

71.5 Malik Willis rushing yards: 36.5

36.5 Dak Prescott rushing yards: 9.5

9.5 CeeDee Lamb receiving yards: 72.5

72.5 Dalton Schultz receiving yards: 38.5

38.5 Michael Gallup receiving yards: 30.5

30.5 Robert Woods receiving yards: 24.5

24.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo receiving yards: Over 22.5 (-112), Under 22.5 (-108)

Over 22.5 (-112), Under 22.5 (-108) Treylon Burks receiving yards: 20.5

Top Game Parlays

Dallas -9.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +175

+175 Tennessee +9.5 AND UNDER 43.5 total points: +220

+220 Dallas -9.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +260

+260 Tennessee +9.5 AND OVER 43.5 total points: +550

