How Much Does it Cost to Get Into the Miami Grand Prix?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The stars are out at the Hard Rock Stadium this weekend for the second annual Miami Grand Prix. Boardroom breaks down how much it costs to get into the high-end Formula 1 event.

Last year, the first-ever Miami Grand Prix lived up to its glamorous expectations. As Max Verstappen took home the win for Red Bull Racing some of the most famous faces in sports and entertainment took to the stands. Everyone from Bad Bunny to Spike Lee, Tom Brady to David Beckham pulled up for the event.

The inaugural race brought in 243,000 people to the Miami area over the three-day weekend, sparking the local economy with an infusion of nearly $350 million.

While the race itself offered a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring a “yacht club” and luxury experiences for those willing to pay, it also inspired a weekend full of top-dollar events littering the corridor from Fort Lauderdale to South Beach, including a music festival headlined by Kaytranada, jaime xx, and Disclosure and a pop-up Carbone dining experience.

Now, in its second iteration, fans are flocking to Hard Rock Stadium once more. Boardroom breaks down how much it would cost to get you in the gate. From balling on a budget to going all out, we have a little something for everyone.

Getting There

The location of the Hard Rock Stadium works in everyone’s favor. Located equidistant from both the Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports, it offers those who are traveling from ontut of town an expanded slate of options. Despite the magnitude of the weekend, some recent research showed that flights did not spike for the weekend to either airport. As a result, a flight from New York, for example, would only set you back somewhere in the ballpark of $300.

For those looking to fly under the commercial radar, the Miami area offers four airports that cater to private jets.

The amount of private jets that left Miami immediately after this weekend's Grand Prix is wild 🤯



(Reddit: u/Darkest789) pic.twitter.com/V1yzlf5TOE — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 11, 2022

Staying There

Turns out that getting to Miami is the easiest part.

When looking for a place to stay, there is no lack of options. However, this is a perfect example of which your budget will dictate your opportunities. Due to the influx of tourists taking over the town to take in the race and its surrounding events, many local homeowners list their houses on Airbnb and VRBO at an astronomical markup. Fans can expect to shell out $250 per night at the very minimum.

For those with a little extra to spend five-star resorts such as the Aqualina Resort & Spa on the Beach and the Ritz Carlton will set you back at least $6,000. Looking to live that suite life? That’ll cost you $20,000.

Once you’re settled in, you’ll want a special meal while you’re in town. Good news is, you won’t have to look far. Mario Carbone is bringing his signature Italian flavor back to Miami. CARBONE BEACH offers a can’t-miss meal with the chance to see some of your favorite celebrities. Last year’s event brought in the likes of LeBron James, Serena Williams, and many more. However, the three-night, $3,000-per-plate meal sold out way in advance of this year’s seatings.

Miami nightclub stables, such as E11ven and Fountainbleu, each feature marquee events throughout the weekend. But buyer beware, bottle service could set you back as much as $35,000

Getting to the Race

Formula 1 curated a number of different experiences for a wide variety of budgets. Regardless of what you’re looking for, you’ll be able to find an option that will deliver you close to the race. However, what you’re willing to spend will dictate what you receive in return.

Here are a few of the official Formula 1 offerings:

Three-day pass: $800

Champion’s Club (Sunday only): $3,000

Three-day grandstand access: $5,000

Paddock Club: $30,000

The golden-ticket Paddock Club not only gets you great views of the race, but also Michelin Star meals, a multi-sensory experience featuring art inspired by Miami. If you’re looking to get an alternative view, this year, the event will feature poolside cabanas that hold up to 15 people. The sold out experience will run you $67,500.

Some quick math tells us that the weekend will run you a minimum of $2,000 so it’s time to start saving for next year, which will undoubtedly bring a whole new slate of innovations.