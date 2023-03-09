Chef Mario Carbone’s signature cooking is back May 4-7 ahead of the second running of the Miami GP after an exclusive, star-studded debut in 2022.

After a sold-out four-night run last year at the inaugural Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix last year, Major Food Group’s Carbone Beach, presented by American Express, will return for a star-studded Miami Race Week from May 4-7 that will try to once again be one of the events of the year, the company announced Thursday.

The award-winning New York City original will again migrate south for a four-night event called Supper Club On The Sand from 7:30 p.m. ET to midnight each night. Each evening will begin with a curated cocktail hour, followed by a seated dinner with a menu expert-crafted by Chef Mario Carbone that will include his classic dishes along with theatrics, live performances, and authentic Italian touches Carbone’s guests from around the world have known to grow and love.

John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach Photo courtesy of Major Food Group

Celebrity attendees last year included LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, David Beckham, Derek and Hannah Jeter, Serena and Venus Williams, Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, and Patrick Mahomes, while performers included Nas, Kygo, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, and Chloe Flower.

Expect the buzz around the festivities in Miami to be even bigger this year.

“Carbone Beach 2022 was an opulent, high-energy, instantly iconic combination of the best in culinary and entertainment that raised the bar for luxury hospitality,” Jeff Zalaznick, Major Food Group’s co-founder, said of the news. “This year, we’re setting our sights even higher to deliver Major Food Group’s style of decadence and sophistication in monumental ways. The biggest week in Miami history is back, and we cannot wait to celebrate with our guests at the greatest dinner party on the sand.”

L to R: David Beckham, Maverick Carter, James Corden, and LeBron James (Photo courtesy of Major Food Group) John Parra/Getty Images for Carbone Beach

Starting Thursday, March 9, guests can visit CarboneBeach.com to request a table or be added to the waiting list, with tables ranging from 8-14 people at $3,000 per seat using your American Express card. Platinum Card and Centurion members will get first access to individual tickets starting on April 6.

After Carbone Beach became one of the biggest events on the social calendar last year, it’s back again to somehow outdo itself in one of the most anticipated events of 2023 — just like the Miami Grand Prix itself.

Start your engines and come hungry, racing fans.