Music June 1, 2023
Cookiee Kawaii Headlines US Open ‘Spectacular Awaits’ Campaign

Singer and social media star Cookiee Kawaii narrates the new US Open television spot, set to her hit single, ‘Violin.’

The US Open is more than two months away, but there’s plenty of excitement leading up to the final Grand Slam of the year.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) debuted its 2023 marketing campaign, “Spectacular Awaits,” on Wednesday. The campaign is headlined and voiced by singer and social media star Cookiee Kawaii, as the tournament looks to target a new generation of tennis fans and players through a social-first lens.

Conceptualized alongside the USTA’s creative agency, Dentsu Creative, Kawaii narrates the television spot, which is set to her hit single, “Violin.” Per a press release, the 29-year-old will continue her partnership with the US Open in the lead-up to August’s festivities. Fans can expect more social media rollouts over time, specifically targeted toward supporting ticket sales.

Born Vanice Palmer, Kawaii reached celebrity status in 2020 after her song “Vibe” went viral on TikTok. After that, she inked a deal with Empire and released her debut studio album, Vanice, in 2021. The project has garnered more than 100 million streams, and “Violin” has been streamed more than 40 million times.

“We wanted to embody the young and vibrant new energy of the US Open,” said Nicole Kankam, Managing Director, Pro Tennis Marketing and Entertainment, USTA. “Cookiee is a unique talent with a distinctive voice that we think can further connect with new fans as the future of tennis shines bright under the spotlight of the US Open.”

Tickets for the 2023 US Open go on sale to the general public on Monday, June 5, with a complete line-up of US Open events to be revealed in the near future. The tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from Aug. 28 through Sept. 10, with Fan Week beginning on Aug. 22.

Vinciane Ngomsi is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. She began her career in sports journalism with bylines at SB Nation, USA Today, and most recently Yahoo. She received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from Truman State University, and when she's not watching old clips of Serena Williams' best matches, she is likely perfecting her signature chocolate chip cookie recipe or preparing a traditional Cameroonian meal.