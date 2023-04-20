Boardroom’s custom parlay bet at FanDuel Sportsbook zeroes in on three NBA operators aiming to enhance their market values by continuing to beat the odds on the stat sheet.

There’s nothing like a contract year for an NBA player to show what he’s truly worth, but perhaps even more tantalizing is a player who has more time to build his renown before it’s time to jump back onto the open market or negotiate a gigantic extension — and let’s not forget about those who have already secured their first big bag and want to prove to the world that they’re worth every last penny.

On Friday, Boardroom debuts its featured, expert-curated Same Game Parlay bet alongside our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook starring three premium players who stand to increase their respective market values and league-wide statures handsomely if they can continue hitting the overs on their prop bets as part of a spirited postseason run.

We’re calling it the Contract Crossover parlay, and it’s coming in hot for April 21’s Game 3 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks.

Let’s meet our three parlay playmakers, starting with a crafty Cavalier who’s already gone for 50+ in a postseason game twice in his career.

Boardroom’s “Contract Crossover” Parlay at the 2023 NBA Playoffs

All odds for Cavaliers @ Knicks Game 3, Friday, April 21, 8:30 p.m. ET. Numbers are subject to change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

LEG 1: Donovan Mitchell to score 30+ points (-140)

Mitchell is in the second season of a five-year contract at 25% of the NBA salary cap. Under the terms of the new NBA collective bargaining agreement, he is on track to be eligible for an extension starting at 140% of his most recent salary number following the 2023-24 season.

CURRENT CONTRACT TERMS: 5 years, $163,000,300

Click here for more details on his 25% rookie max deal with the Cavs.

LEG 2: Evan Mobley to record 8+ rebounds (-320)

Mobley will be extension-eligible in 2024 for the same rookie max deal that Mitchell and Darius Garland have. If he doesn’t re-sign, he’ll become a restricted free agent in the summer of 2025.

CURRENT CONTRACT TERMS: 4 years, $36,664,177

LEG 3: Jalen Brunson to score 25+ points (-118)

Brunson’s case is a bit different, as he’s not chasing the bag — he gets to celebrate securing it. After starring in Dallas to begin his career, He landed a four-year, $104 million free agent deal with the Knicks last summer. The 26-year-old more than proved himself worthy over the regular season, becoming a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award alongside Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen. Now, Brunson is tasked with proving himself on the postseason stage by earning New York its first playoff series win in 10 years.

CURRENT CONTRACT TERMS: 4 years, $104,000,000

PARLAY ODDS: +316 ($100 bet wins a profit of $315.68)

Stay tuned, hoop fans — Boardroom’s Contract Crossover parlay goes live Thursday night, April 20, at FanDuel Sportsbook.

