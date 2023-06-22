Jordan Poole (left) is headed to Washington in exchange for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who last played for the Phoenix Suns (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With CP3 headed to the Bay, check out the full list of assets changing hands in June 22’s Chris Paul trade between Golden State and Washington.

Admit it, you knew from the moment he headed to Washington in the Bradley Beal trade with the Phoenix Suns that Chris Paul was never going to play an actual NBA game for the Wizards.

Well, even if you drank enough DMV Kool-Aid to talk yourself into it, the Chris Paul trade the basketball world found itself talking about on Thursday courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the one that sent him to his actual next team: The five-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who figure to offer him his last, best chance to win a championship ring that has so long eluded him.

Yes, the 38-year-old CP3 now becomes the second future Hall of Fame point guard on the Dubs’ roster alongside Stephen Curry. Coming back the other way, it’s young shooting guard Jordan Poole who finds himself as the newest member of the Wizards. Just days removed from turning 24 years old, the former Michigan Wolverine will be expected to score early and often for a team clearly entering a rebuild in a week that additionally saw them unload Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s not every day that a first-ballot Hall of Famer changes hands — let’s take a closer look at the details behind the Wizards-Warriors Chris Paul trade.

Jordan Poole – Chris Paul Trade Details

Trade assets as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

WARRIORS GET:

PG Chris Paul

WIZARDS GET:

SG Jordan Poole

2030 1st round pick (protected)

2027 2nd round pick

Chris Paul Contract, Salary & Career Milestones

Contract length : 4 years

: 4 years Total value : $120,000,000

: $120,000,000 Average annual value : $30,000,000

: $30,000,000 Free agency: 2025

2023-24 salary : $30,800,000

: $30,800,000 Career NBA earnings through 2022-23 : $359,109,419

: $359,109,419 Click here for the full details behind CP3’s current contract

NOTE: The final year of Paul’s contract, 2024-25, is non-guaranteed.