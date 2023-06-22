With CP3 headed to the Bay, check out the full list of assets changing hands in June 22’s Chris Paul trade between Golden State and Washington.
Admit it, you knew from the moment he headed to Washington in the Bradley Beal trade with the Phoenix Suns that Chris Paul was never going to play an actual NBA game for the Wizards.
Well, even if you drank enough DMV Kool-Aid to talk yourself into it, the Chris Paul trade the basketball world found itself talking about on Thursday courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the one that sent him to his actual next team: The five-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who figure to offer him his last, best chance to win a championship ring that has so long eluded him.
Yes, the 38-year-old CP3 now becomes the second future Hall of Fame point guard on the Dubs’ roster alongside Stephen Curry. Coming back the other way, it’s young shooting guard Jordan Poole who finds himself as the newest member of the Wizards. Just days removed from turning 24 years old, the former Michigan Wolverine will be expected to score early and often for a team clearly entering a rebuild in a week that additionally saw them unload Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
It’s not every day that a first-ballot Hall of Famer changes hands — let’s take a closer look at the details behind the Wizards-Warriors Chris Paul trade.
Jordan Poole – Chris Paul Trade Details
Trade assets as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
WARRIORS GET:
- PG Chris Paul
WIZARDS GET:
- SG Jordan Poole
- 2030 1st round pick (protected)
- 2027 2nd round pick
Chris Paul Contract, Salary & Career Milestones
- Contract length: 4 years
- Total value: $120,000,000
- Average annual value: $30,000,000
- Free agency: 2025
- 2023-24 salary: $30,800,000
- Career NBA earnings through 2022-23: $359,109,419
- Click here for the full details behind CP3’s current contract
NOTE: The final year of Paul’s contract, 2024-25, is non-guaranteed.
- NBA All-Star Teams: 12
- All-NBA Teams: 11 (4 first, 5 second, 2 third)
- All-Defense Teams: 9 (7 first, 2 second)
- Olympic medals: 2 (2008 gold, 2012 gold)
- NBA 75th Anniversary Team selection
- 2013 NBA All-Star Game MVP
- 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year
- 6-time NBA steals leader
- 5-time NBA assists leader
- No. 2 highest-earning NBA player of all time
