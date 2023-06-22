About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Deals & Investments June 22, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Everything You Need to Know About the Warriors-Wizards Chris Paul Trade

Jordan Poole (left) is headed to Washington in exchange for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul, who last played for the Phoenix Suns (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
With CP3 headed to the Bay, check out the full list of assets changing hands in June 22’s Chris Paul trade between Golden State and Washington.

Admit it, you knew from the moment he headed to Washington in the Bradley Beal trade with the Phoenix Suns that Chris Paul was never going to play an actual NBA game for the Wizards.

Well, even if you drank enough DMV Kool-Aid to talk yourself into it, the Chris Paul trade the basketball world found itself talking about on Thursday courtesy of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the one that sent him to his actual next team: The five-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who figure to offer him his last, best chance to win a championship ring that has so long eluded him.

Yes, the 38-year-old CP3 now becomes the second future Hall of Fame point guard on the Dubs’ roster alongside Stephen Curry. Coming back the other way, it’s young shooting guard Jordan Poole who finds himself as the newest member of the Wizards. Just days removed from turning 24 years old, the former Michigan Wolverine will be expected to score early and often for a team clearly entering a rebuild in a week that additionally saw them unload Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team deal involving the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

It’s not every day that a first-ballot Hall of Famer changes hands — let’s take a closer look at the details behind the Wizards-Warriors Chris Paul trade.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Jordan Poole – Chris Paul Trade Details

Trade assets as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

WARRIORS GET:

  • PG Chris Paul

WIZARDS GET:

Chris Paul Contract, Salary & Career Milestones

  • Contract length: 4 years
  • Total value: $120,000,000
  • Average annual value: $30,000,000
  • Free agency: 2025

NOTE: The final year of Paul’s contract, 2024-25, is non-guaranteed.

  • NBA All-Star Teams: 12
  • All-NBA Teams: 11 (4 first, 5 second, 2 third)
  • All-Defense Teams: 9 (7 first, 2 second)
  • Olympic medals: 2 (2008 gold, 2012 gold)
  • NBA 75th Anniversary Team selection
  • 2013 NBA All-Star Game MVP
  • 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year
  • 6-time NBA steals leader
  • 5-time NBA assists leader
  • No. 2 highest-earning NBA player of all time

Read More:

Chris PaulGolden State Warriors
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.