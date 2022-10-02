Get all your Chiefs vs. Bucs odds and insights for Sunday Night Football Week 4 courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For two teams led by two all-time great quarterbacks accustomed to having historically great offenses, last Sunday marked an unexpected departure from the norm. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs managed just three second-half points in a 20-17 loss in Indianapolis, while Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely broke double digits in a 14-12 defeat in Green Bay.

In the quarterbacks’ first meeting since Brady defeated Mahomes in Tampa in Super Bowl LV, however, this primetime game will have a different feel. These two future Hall of Famers are both looking to get back on track just days after Hurricane Ivan swept across Florida and left so many communities adversely affected — expect the NFL, the Buccaneers organization, and the players on hand to use their platforms to elevate much-needed relief efforts around the region.

Heading into Sunday’s marquee matchup under the nights on NBC, let’s check out all the latest Chiefs vs. Bucs odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Odds: NFL Week 4

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 2 and subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-108) / Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 (-112)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -1.5 (-108) / Kansas City Chiefs +1.5 (-112) Moneyline : Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-116) / Kansas City Chiefs (-102)

: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-116) / Kansas City Chiefs (-102) Over/Under: OVER 46.5 (-118) / UNDER 46.5 (-104)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Anytime TD Scorer

Leonard Fournette: -125

-125 Travis Kelce: -110

-110 Mike Evans: +100

+100 Chris Godwin: +160

+160 Julio Jones: +160

+160 Russell Gage: +160

+160 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +180

+180 Juju Smith-Schuster: +210

+210 Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +280

+280 Mecole Hardman: +280

+280 Jerrick McKinnon: +310

+310 Cameron Brate : +350

: +350 Rachaad White: +440

+440 Patrick Mahomes: +550

To Score 2+ TDs

Leonard Fournette: +500

+500 Mike Evans: +600

+600 Travis Kelce: +650

+650 Chris Godwin: +1200

+1200 Julio Jones: +1200

+1200 Russell Gage: +1200

+1200 Clyde Edwards-Helaire: +1300

+1300 Juju Smith-Schuster: +1600

Top Chiefs-Bucs Over/Unders

Patrick Mahomes passing yards: 260.5

260.5 Patrick Mahomes TD passes: Over 1.5 (-230), Under 1.5 (+176)

Over 1.5 (-230), Under 1.5 (+176) Patrick Mahomes pass completions: Over 24.5 (-136), Under 24.5 (+102)

Over 24.5 (-136), Under 24.5 (+102) Tom Brady passing yards: 263.5

263.5 Tom Brady TD passes: Over 1.5 (-166), Under 1.5 (+130)

Over 1.5 (-166), Under 1.5 (+130) Tom Brady pass completions: Over 24.5 (-125), Under 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-125), Under 24.5 (-106) Leonard Fournette rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing yards: 34.5

34.5 Patrick Mahomes rushing yards: Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-122)

Over 15.5 (-104), Under 15.5 (-122) Travis Kelce receiving yards: 68.5

68.5 Mike Evans receiving yards: 68.5

68.5 Juju Smith-Schuster receiving yards: 50.5

50.5 Leonard Fournette receiving yards: 24.5

24.5 Clyde Edwards-Helaire receiving yards: 17.5

17.5 Jerrick McKinnon receiving yards: 14.5

Top Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Game Props

Tampa Buccaneers +2.5 AND OVER 44.5 : +200

: +200 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2.5 AND UNDER 44.5 : +250

: +250 Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 AND OVER 44.5: +280

+280 Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 AND UNDER 44.5: +350

