The “Samsung Superstar Galaxy” goes live Friday on Roblox and features virtual guidance from Charli XCX as users dance and create their own pop star personas.

Roblox is rolling out a new music-focused experience in partnership with Samsung and Charli XCX.

The new experience going live today is called the Samsung Superstar Galaxy on Roblox and will feature virtual guidance from Charli XCX as users dance and create their own pop star personas. Charli XCX, a pop star, singer, and songwriter known for hits like “Boom Clap” and “Break the Rules,” joined Samsung’s Team Galaxy ambassador program as part of the new collaboration.

“Roblox and Samsung feel like the perfect duo to extend the interaction I have with my fans,” said Charli XCX in an official release. “The partnership is one that will give my community the access and ability to experience me in ways they previously have not been able to, which is extremely exciting!”

What to expect from the Superstar Galaxy

Superstar Galaxy takes users to a futuristic space station and equips them with virtual Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones. The mobile devices will guide players through the experience with messages from Charli XCX. Users can complete challenges, explore the new galaxy, and take in-game selfies on the Galaxy Z Flip3 devices. Players seeking an extended experience can discover nearby asteroids and tap into mini-games, build and perform on a stage, and visit other users’ stages to see pop performances.

Superstar Galaxy is a limited-time experience and will culminate in a virtual concert on June 17 at 7 p.m. EST with a performance from Charli XCX herself. The top users will share the main stage with the pop star and all fans can access replays of the performances during the finale weekend. The only way to make it to the top and earn Star Power is by completing challenges around the Superstar Galaxy.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to bring consumers new ways to interact with our Galaxy devices,” said Janet Lee, SVP of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics America, in a statement. “As more than an online game, we’re offering fans a social experience that brings together creativity, music, and entertainment in a way that’s unique for Samsung and Roblox.”

Beginning on May 13, Roblox will drop new content including stage props and avatar merch every Friday leading up to Charli XCX’s performance.

Superstar Galaxy is live now in select countries worldwide including the US, Canada, Germany, and Brazil.