Chargers vs. Colts Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 16

All the latest odds, props, and parlays from FanDuel SportsBook as the Chargers look to make it four wins in five games on Monday Night Football.
A wild Christmas Week 16 in the NFL concludes with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers taking on Nick Foles and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Losses by Miami, New England, the New York Jets, Las Vegas, and Tennessee means the Chargers, winners of three out of four, can clinch an AFC wild card berth with a victory. Indianapolis was eliminated last weekend and signed the former Super Bowl MVP Foles to start for Matt Ryan to close out the season.
Heading into this AFC showdown, let’s check out all the Chargers vs. Colts odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chargers vs. Colts Odds: NFL Week 16
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Dec. 25 and are subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 (-104) / Indianapolis Colts +4.5 (-118)
- Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-210) / Indianapolis Colts (+176)
- Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-110) / UNDER 45.5 (-110)
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Austin Ekeler: +550
- Zack Moss: +800
- Keenan Allen: +900
- Mike Williams: +1000
- Michael Pittman: +1000
- Deon Jackson: +1600
- Josh Palmer: +1600
- Parris Campbell: +1700
- Joshua Kelley: +1700
- Alec Pierce: +1700
- Gerald Everett: +1900
- Jelani Woods: +2300
Anytime TD Scorer
- Austin Ekeler: -135
- Zack Moss: +130
- Keenan Allen: +155
- Mike Williams: +165
- Michael Pittman: +185
- Deon Jackson: +270
- Parris Campbell: +290
- Alec Pierce: +330
- Josh Palmer: +340
- Joshua Kelley: +340
- Gerald Everett: +380
- Jelani Woods: +460
To Score 2+ touchdowns
- Austin Ekeler: +430
- Zack Moss: +700
- Keenan Allen: +900
- Mike Williams: +950
- Michael Pittman: +1200
- Deon Jackson: +2000
- Parris Campbell: +2300
- Alec Pierce: +2500
- Joshua Kelley: +2700
- Josh Palmer: +2900
- Gerald Everett: +3100
- Jelani Woods: +4100
Top Chargers vs Colts Over/Unders
- Justin Herbert passing yards: 270.5
- Justin Herbert passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-158), Under 1.5 (+118)
- Nick Foles passing yards: 224.5
- Nick Foles passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (+134), Under 1.5 (-180)
- Zack Moss rushing yards: 55.5
- Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 52.5
- Deon Jackson rushing yards: 31.5
- Michael Pittman receiving yards: 62.5
- Keenan Allen receiving yards: 60.5
- Alec Pierce receiving yards: 35.5
- Austin Ekeler receiving yards: 33.5
- Parris Campbell receiving yards: 33.5
- Gerald Everett receiving yards: 31.5
- Josh Palmer receiving yards: 29.5
- Jelani Woods receiving yards: 22.5
Top Game Props
- Los Angeles -3.5 AND UNDER 46.5: +240
- Indianapolis +3.5 AND UNDER 46.5: +250
- Los Angeles -3.5 AND OVER 46.5: +260
- Indianapolis +3.5 AND OVER 46.5: +310
Read More:
- Boardroom Q&A: Shannon Snow, World of Women’s COO
- Austin Ekeler is Playing the Long Game
- Hawaii Mike Brings a Higher Cannabis Cuisine to New York
- What Do Streaming Mergers Mean for The Future of TV and Film?
- Mohamed Salah Salary & Contract Breakdown