BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Luminaries and leaders in the entertainment industry are joining forces to elevate the portrayals of caretaking in media through Creative Care Council.

Megan Thee Stallion, Seth Rogen and Bradley Cooper are among the latest creatives joining Caring Across Generations’ Creative Care Council — an intimate vow to amplify caregiving stories in television and film.

The latest cohort — which also features comedienne Yvette Nicole Brown and P-Valley’s Brandee Evans, among others — is set to not only support representation but fervently advocate for policy changes. The coalition’s council plans to give both recommendations and feedback on strengthening awareness and relationships.

With a personal link to the power of caregiving, each member envisions erasing the stigma and influencing the lens through which society views care. Cooper nursed his late father through his battle with lung cancer; Rogen navigated Hollywood’s stigma of Alzeihmer’s as his mother-in-law wrestled with symptoms; and Brown is currently a caregiver for her father as he lives with dementia.

“Caregiving has played a major role in my life. When I was growing up I watched my grandmother care for my great-grandmother, and she did it with love, strength, and patience,” Megan Thee Stallion exclusively said in a statement to Variety. The Grammy award-winning artist recently earned her degree in health administration from Texas Southern University to honor her late mother, who passed from brain cancer, and late grandmother.

According to Caring Across Generations, as 10,000 people turn 65 each day, 80% of care is provided by family members. Moreover, one year in a nursing home can cost over $80,000 as Medicare doesn’t cover the towering costs. These staggering statistics point to families being weighed down by limited resources.

“My hope is that we can create better environments where people receiving care can feel safe and secure and at home while care workers feel supported and empowered. All families should have access to high-quality resources to provide care for those in need,” she continued.

New York musician Yves Matheiu East shares a similar thread to caretaking as he’s volunteered as a cook, cleaner, meal preparer, server and volunteer at his local senior center and shelter for the last eight years. “At some point in your life you will either be the person receiving care, or the person facilitating care,” East said. “Caregiving is more common than we know. We shouldn’t play the waiting game when we can take charge now.”