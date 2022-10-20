About Boardroom

Sports October 20, 2022
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Cardinals vs. Saints Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 7

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Get set for Thursday Night Football in Glendale with the latest Saints-Cardinals odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For a battle of 2-4 teams, the stakes will be quite high as the New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 7. Kyler Murray’s Cards have lost two straight, including last week at Seattle, and are the lone NFC team without a win at home, but they’re getting Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension this week. The Saints may get QB Jameis Winston back from a back injury, too, but that’s not a given — they may ultimately be forced once again to start Andy Dalton, who failed to deliver in a loss to his former Cincinnati Bengals last week.

The silver lining here? Both New Orleans and Arizona are only a game out of first place in their respective divisions, making this game surprisingly critical. Heading into this NFC desert showdown, let’s check out all the latest Saints vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Saints Odds: NFL Week 7

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 20 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines
  • Point Spread: Arizona Cardinals -2.5 (-115) / New Orleans Saints +2.5 (-105)
  • Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals (-154) / New Orleans Saints (+130)
  • Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer
  • Alvin Kamara: +700
  • DeAndre Hopkins: +700
  • Eno Benjamin: +800
  • James Conner: +800
  • Taysom Hill: +1000
  • Chris Olave: +1100
  • Kyler Murray: +1100
  • Zach Ertz: +1200
  • Rondale Moore: +1400
  • Tre’Quan Smith: +1600
  • Marquez Calloway: +1700
  • Juwan Johnson: +2000
Anytime TD Scorer
  • Alvin Kamara: +115
  • DeAndre Hopkins: +125
  • Eno Benjamin: +145
  • James Conner: +145
  • Taysom Hill: +190
  • Kyler Murray: +195
  • Chris Olave: +210
  • Zach Ertz: +240
  • Rondale Moore: +290
  • Tre’Quan Smith: +340
  • Marquez Calloway: +370
  • Juwan Johnson: +430
  • Mark Ingram: +500
  • Keontay Ingram: +500
To Score 2+ TDs
  • DeAndre Hopkins: +650
  • Alvin Kamara: +700
  • Eno Benjamin: +950
  • James Conner: +950
  • Taysom Hill: +1400
  • Kyler Murray: +1400
  • Chris Olave: +1500
  • Zach Ertz: +1800
  • Rondale Moore: +2800

Top Saints-Cardinals Over/Unders

  • Kyler Murray passing yards: 242.5
  • Alvin Kamara rushing yards: 63.5
  • Taysom Hill rushing yards: 29.5
  • Chris Olave receiving yards: 63.5
  • DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 60.5
  • Rondale Moore receiving yards: 47.5
  • Zach Ertz receiving yards: 46.5
  • Alvin Kamara receiving yards: 35.5
  • Marquez Calloway receiving yards: 29.5
  • Tre’Quan Smith receiving yards: 26.5
  • Juwan Johnson receiving yards: 26.5

Top Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Game Props

  • Saints +1.5 AND UNDER 44.5: +230
  • Cardinals -1.5 AND UNDER 44.5: +230
  • Cardinals -1.5 AND OVER 44.5: +280
  • Saints +1.5 AND OVER 44.5: +310

