Get set for Thursday Night Football in Glendale with the latest Saints-Cardinals odds and curated props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For a battle of 2-4 teams, the stakes will be quite high as the New Orleans Saints visit the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to kick off NFL Week 7. Kyler Murray’s Cards have lost two straight, including last week at Seattle, and are the lone NFC team without a win at home, but they’re getting Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension this week. The Saints may get QB Jameis Winston back from a back injury, too, but that’s not a given — they may ultimately be forced once again to start Andy Dalton, who failed to deliver in a loss to his former Cincinnati Bengals last week.

The silver lining here? Both New Orleans and Arizona are only a game out of first place in their respective divisions, making this game surprisingly critical. Heading into this NFC desert showdown, let’s check out all the latest Saints vs. Cardinals odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Saints Odds: NFL Week 7

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 20 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Arizona Cardinals -2.5 (-115) / New Orleans Saints +2.5 (-105)

: Arizona Cardinals -2.5 (-115) / New Orleans Saints +2.5 (-105) Moneyline : Arizona Cardinals (-154) / New Orleans Saints (+130)

: Arizona Cardinals (-154) / New Orleans Saints (+130) Over/Under: OVER 43.5 (-110) / UNDER 43.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Alvin Kamara: +700

+700 DeAndre Hopkins : +700

: +700 Eno Benjamin: +800

+800 James Conner: +800

+800 Taysom Hill: +1000

+1000 Chris Olave: +1100

+1100 Kyler Murray: +1100

+1100 Zach Ertz: +1200

+1200 Rondale Moore: +1400

+1400 Tre’Quan Smith: +1600

+1600 Marquez Calloway : +1700

: +1700 Juwan Johnson: +2000

Anytime TD Scorer

Alvin Kamara: +115

+115 DeAndre Hopkins : +125

: +125 Eno Benjamin: +145

+145 James Conner: +145

+145 Taysom Hill: +190

+190 Kyler Murray: +195

+195 Chris Olave: +210

+210 Zach Ertz: +240

+240 Rondale Moore: +290

+290 Tre’Quan Smith: +340

+340 Marquez Calloway : +370

: +370 Juwan Johnson: +430

+430 Mark Ingram: +500

+500 Keontay Ingram: +500

To Score 2+ TDs

DeAndre Hopkins : +650

: +650 Alvin Kamara: +700

+700 Eno Benjamin: +950

+950 James Conner: +950

+950 Taysom Hill: +1400

+1400 Kyler Murray: +1400

+1400 Chris Olave: +1500

+1500 Zach Ertz: +1800

+1800 Rondale Moore: +2800

Top Saints-Cardinals Over/Unders

Kyler Murray passing yards: 242.5

242.5 Alvin Kamara rushing yards: 63.5

63.5 Taysom Hill rushing yards: 29.5

29.5 Chris Olave receiving yards: 63.5

63.5 DeAndre Hopkins receiving yards: 60.5

60.5 Rondale Moore receiving yards: 47.5

47.5 Zach Ertz receiving yards: 46.5

46.5 Alvin Kamara receiving yards: 35.5

35.5 Marquez Calloway receiving yards: 29.5

29.5 Tre’Quan Smith receiving yards: 26.5

26.5 Juwan Johnson receiving yards: 26.5

Top Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Game Props

Saints +1.5 AND UNDER 44.5: +230

+230 Cardinals -1.5 AND UNDER 44.5: +230

+230 Cardinals -1.5 AND OVER 44.5: +280

+280 Saints +1.5 AND OVER 44.5: +310

