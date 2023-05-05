Saul Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder face off during a press conference at Akron Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Alfredo Moya/Jam Media/Getty Images)

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is headed home to defend his crown against challenger John Ryder. Boardroom has all the details on the Canelo vs. Ryder fight purse.

It’s going down in Guadalajara.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KO) is headed to Mexico to fight in front of his home crowd for the first time since 2011. And he’s even putting his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles on the line.

John Ryder (32-5, 18 KO), the interim WBO super middleweight champion, is hoping to “surprise” the world by upsetting the heavily favored Canelo during his homecoming. It’s undoubtedly the biggest fight of his career.

The 12-round bout, which will stream live on DAZN, will go down before a packed crowd of nearly 50,000 spectators at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

But no matter the outcome, both fighters will walk away well-paid. Let’s have a look at the reported fight purse breakdown for Canelo vs. Ryder.

Canelo Alvarez-John Ryder Purse Payout Overview

Believe it or not, Canelo is taking a pay cut, while Ryder may realize the biggest payday of his career.

For Canelo, the opportunity to head home apparently proved far more important than the money.

“Sometimes it’s not about money,” Álvarez told the AP. “Sometimes it’s about pride, and it’s that time. I don’t need to say how much I lose, because I don’t care. I feel good to fight in my hometown, and I’m proud.”

The pay cut is reportedly worth more than $10 million, which would have been far less had the fight taken place in Las Vegas.

Despite the reduced payday, reports have Canelo earning a guaranteed $10-15 million simply for showing up for the fight, and a total of $40 million from pay-per-view sales.

Ryder, meanwhile, is expected to earn $2 million for the fight, and potentially another $3.8 million from pay-per-view sales. And who knows the monetary value a win over Canelo would have on Ryder and his future fight purses? Plain and simple, he’s fighting for a shot at relevance and riches.

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder Fight Details

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Alvarez is a -1800 favorite as of this writing, with Ryder earning +890 underdog odds.