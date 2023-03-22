About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NIL & Student Athletes March 22, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Cameron Boozer Named 2023 Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Photo courtesy of Gatorade
The Miami forward (and son of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer) led his school to a Class 7A state championship this season after averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Cameron Boozer, a sophomore at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School, was named Gatorade‘s National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the company announced on Wednesday.

NBA champion and five-time All-Star Kevin Love, a former Gatorade award winner himself, surprised Boozer with the news while his family – including his father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer — coaches and teammates showed up with the trophy at school. The award, now in its 38th year, celebrates excellence on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. Last week, Sierra Canyon’s Juju Watkins won Gatorade’s annual girls’ award.

“Cameron is among legendary company, and we look forward to seeing what he achieves going forward,” Michael Del Pozzo, Gatorade Portfolio’s President and General Manager, said of the news.

Photos courtesy of Gatorade

Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, helping the Explorers win Florida’s Class 7A state championship this past season. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward is ESPN’s top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025.

“Cameron Boozer plays with a maturity level that is simply amazing for a sophomore,” Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s National Recruiting Director, said of the phenom’s game. “His game is advanced in every category and he is highly productive at both ends of the floor. Offensively, he excels because he blends the size of a power forward with the efficient skills of a triple-threat player. Inside the paint, he understands how to play with balance, footwork, and post moves. What’s more, rebounding is one of his greatest strengths. He is both a star and a team player, which separates him from many in today’s game. Boozer is a winner on and off the court. As a total package, he epitomizes the Gatorade National Player of the Year.”

Boozer not only boasts a weighted 4.81 GPA in the classroom, he’s also a cello player who has spent years playing in a community orchestra. He’s additionally volunteered in the Miami area on behalf of Fellowship Church, assisting with youth services, leading a weekly Bible study, and donating his time as a math peer tutor in algebra and geometry.

Boozer now joins past Gatorade award winners like LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum, and last year’s winner, Gradey Dick.

More Hoops:

Interview
Endorsements March 22, 2023

The Spirit of Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics guard and reigning NBA DPOY speaks on his trademark grit, Tres Generaciones tequila’s “Get Up Tres” campaign, and what’s motivating him to get back to the NBA Finals. One of the…