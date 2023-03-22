The Miami forward (and son of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer) led his school to a Class 7A state championship this season after averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Cameron Boozer, a sophomore at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School, was named Gatorade‘s National Boys Basketball Player of the Year, the company announced on Wednesday.

NBA champion and five-time All-Star Kevin Love, a former Gatorade award winner himself, surprised Boozer with the news while his family – including his father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer — coaches and teammates showed up with the trophy at school. The award, now in its 38th year, celebrates excellence on the court, in the classroom, and in the community. Last week, Sierra Canyon’s Juju Watkins won Gatorade’s annual girls’ award.

“Cameron is among legendary company, and we look forward to seeing what he achieves going forward,” Michael Del Pozzo, Gatorade Portfolio’s President and General Manager, said of the news.

Photos courtesy of Gatorade

Boozer averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, helping the Explorers win Florida’s Class 7A state championship this past season. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward is ESPN’s top-ranked recruit in the class of 2025.

“Cameron Boozer plays with a maturity level that is simply amazing for a sophomore,” Paul Biancardi, ESPN’s National Recruiting Director, said of the phenom’s game. “His game is advanced in every category and he is highly productive at both ends of the floor. Offensively, he excels because he blends the size of a power forward with the efficient skills of a triple-threat player. Inside the paint, he understands how to play with balance, footwork, and post moves. What’s more, rebounding is one of his greatest strengths. He is both a star and a team player, which separates him from many in today’s game. Boozer is a winner on and off the court. As a total package, he epitomizes the Gatorade National Player of the Year.”

Boozer not only boasts a weighted 4.81 GPA in the classroom, he’s also a cello player who has spent years playing in a community orchestra. He’s additionally volunteered in the Miami area on behalf of Fellowship Church, assisting with youth services, leading a weekly Bible study, and donating his time as a math peer tutor in algebra and geometry.

Boozer now joins past Gatorade award winners like LeBron James, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum, and last year’s winner, Gradey Dick.