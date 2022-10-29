Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen Odds, Props & Prediction: UFC Vegas 63

Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen face off during the weigh-in ahead of their fight this weekend. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Boardroom prepares for UFC Vegas 63 with the latest Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen odds and prop bets, plus a big fight prediction.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship and its fans relish the organization’s recent run of remarkable cards. In short, and to the words of WWE superstar Sheamus, the brand is putting on banger after banger of unforgettable matchups. On paper, its exceptional matchmaking will continue its streak to impress when featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen meet in the center of the octagon during an evenly matched five-round main event.

The late Nipsey Hussle inspired and motivated his fans to keep working hard, encouraging their proverbial marathon to continue. Kattar has carried the torch deep into the late rounds of fights in the MMA world, organically evolving into the UFC’s most compelling marathon man. Heading into the matchup, the 34-year-old native New Englander will face his fifth straight five-round bout, which all lasted until the final bell. And before unaware buffs classify the feat as monotonous, three out of five of the long-drawn wars earned Fight of the Night status.

Kattar’s toughness has held up against world-class opposition in Josh Emmett, Giga Chikadze, and Max Holloway. That’s three of the division’s best strikers, highlighting Calvin’s durability to last against elite strikers with power, flowing creativity, and non-stop volume. Tack on the fact that throughout his 15-year career, Kattar has never been knocked down, and you’ll begin to understand the seemingly indestructible traits of the marathon man.

Contrarily, while Allen has fought to the final bell numerous times in his career, the UK sensation has yet to taste the spotlight of a five-round bout in the UFC, let alone the main event. Nonetheless, Allen’s course to UFC gold has been a long, steady, smooth road in itself. With no blemishes of defeat in his Zuffa career, “Almighty” Allen’s journey is ostensibly on autopilot, cruising on the featherweight freeway to a current nine-fight win streak. The striker’s most significant win came from his last contest, finishing a durable opponent in Dan Hooker and proving wrong naysayers who’ve previously criticized his mean streak.

Allen’s newfound aggressive nature fuels the entire narrative surrounding the closely matched fighters. Will Kattar’s durable and steady pace win the race? Or will Allen’s recently discovered pace provide the fuel required to detour the dangers of Kattar and stay present and alert on the treacherous road to the finish line?

Let’s look at the odds and major prop bets for Saturday’s Kattar vs. Allen main event at UFC Vegas 63 courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, plus a big fight prediction.

Kattar vs. Allen Fight Info

UFC Vegas 63 — Main Event Featherweight Bout

No. 5 Calvin Kattar (23-6-0, 11 KOs, 2 Submissions)

vs.

No. 6 Arnold Allen (18-1-0, 6 KOs, 4 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Fight Time: The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, United States

Coverage: ESPN+

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen Odds to Win

Moneyline

Calvin Kattar: -111

Arnold Allen: -115

UFC Vegas 63 Kattar vs. Allen Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Kattar by:

KO/TKO: +440

Points: +220

Submission: +1400

Allen by:

KO/TKO: +440

Points: +250

Submission: +700

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: -130

No: -102

Over/Under Total Rounds

OVER 4.5: -152

UNDER 4.5: +120

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen Prediction

UFC Vegas 63 Kattar vs. Allen prediction percentages courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Arnold Allen (59%)

Projected method of victory: Decision (79%)

This fight has razor-thin betting lines, and rightfully so. While Kattar seemingly treads downward toward being the division’s litmus test for greatness, Allen’s upward trajectory of inevitable future stardom sees both fighters meeting in the center of their career grids. With skillsets so evenly matched, this fight will come down to rolling with the experience of a proven veteran versus placing faith in one of the division’s most promising prospects.

I expect this fight to have its fair share of explosive exchanges in the pocket on feet. From there, it’ll be up to Kattar to keep Allen honest with consistent pressure, his treacherous one-shot stopping power, and extreme durability, which will be on full display considering the rate at which Kattar absorbs shots.

Allen has proven his ability to display quality performances that rise to the occasion facing a prominent opponent. Kattar’s experience, power, and toughness should slightly carry him over the edge in such a matchup.

Kattar vs. Allen Prediction: I’m going with Kattar to endure some problematic exchanges to edge out a decision (+200) victory.

UFC Vegas 63 Kattar vs. Allen Betting Trends & Stats

Calvin Kattar lost to Josh Emmett by split decision in his most recent fight on June 18, 2022.

by split decision in his most recent fight on June 18, 2022. Arnold Allen defeated Dan Hooker by KO/TKO in his most recent fight on March 19, 2022.

by KO/TKO in his most recent fight on March 19, 2022. Kattar averages 5.19 significant strikes landed per minute with a 39% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 39% accuracy rate. Allen averages 3.31 significant strikes landed per minute with a 42% accuracy rate.

per minute with a 42% accuracy rate. Kattar averages 7.1 5 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 54% defense rate.

5 per minute with a 54% defense rate. Allen averages 2.22 significant strikes absorbed per minute with a 66% defense rate.

per minute with a 66% defense rate. Kattar has a 91% takedown defense rate.

Allen has a 76% takedown defense rate.

