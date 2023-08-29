About Boardroom

Gaming & Esports August 29, 2023
Gabe Oshin

Caleb Williams Has NIL Beef With EA Sports College Football

Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images
Fans may be salivating over a potential EA Sports college football video game, but Heisman favorite Caleb Williams isn’t quite as enthusiastic. Boardroom breaks down why.

It’s been way too long since we’ve had a good college football video game to play, but next summer, EA Sports aims to give us what we want at long last.

Yet even in this era of name, image, and likeness, it’s not a foregone conclusion that every star football player will want to be included. USC quarterback and Heisman favorite Caleb Williams has already stated he’s not a fan of the EA Sports proposal to compensate athletes for using their likenesses in the games.

EA Sports wants to pay each athlete $500, regardless of their position or talent. As Williams points out, however, not all athletes are created equal. Should the USC quarterback really make as much money as, say, a backup kicker for Georgia Southern?

Williams may have a point here… but as Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin highlights, his opinion might not matter one bit to EA Sports.

