Post Malone, Burna Boy, & Jewel to Headline NBA All-Star Weekend Performances

Post Malone will perform prior to tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game, with Jewel singing the national anthem. Both have roots in Utah.

Post Malone will perform prior to the 8:30 p.m. tip-off on TNT at Vivint Smart Homes Arena, shortly after the first-ever live draft of the All-Star teams by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. After that, actor Vin Diesel will introduce fans to the game in promotion of the new Fast & The Furious movie, Fast X, coming this summer. At halftime, the Nigerian trio of Grammy-Award winner Burna Boy, Grammy-Award winner Tems, and rapper and singer Rema will headline the proceedings with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Grammy-Award nominated singer Jewel — a native of Payson, Utah — will perform the U.S. National Anthem, with Jully Black singing the Canadian National Anthem. Utah Christian Gospel group The Bonner Family will perform the National Anthem before Friday’s Jordan Rising Stars Game at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, and will perform “Lift Every Voice,” at the NBA HBCU Classic on Saturday at 4 p.m. on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV.

Before the Rising Stars Game, Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and Jazz minority stakeholder Dwyane Wade will captain teams participating in the Ruffles Celebrity Game, headlined by Kane Brown, 21 Savage, Janelle Monae, and Ozuna.