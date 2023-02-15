About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Entertainment February 15, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Post Malone, Burna Boy, & Jewel to Headline NBA All-Star Weekend Performances

Post Malone performs at Accor Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Post Malone will perform prior to tip-off of the NBA All-Star Game, with Jewel singing the national anthem. Both have roots in Utah.

The NBA has announced its list of musical performers at All-Star weekend, with Utah resident Post Malone, Jewel, and Burna Boy leading the way.

Post Malone will perform prior to the 8:30 p.m. tip-off on TNT at Vivint Smart Homes Arena, shortly after the first-ever live draft of the All-Star teams by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. After that, actor Vin Diesel will introduce fans to the game in promotion of the new Fast & The Furious movie, Fast X, coming this summer. At halftime, the Nigerian trio of Grammy-Award winner Burna Boy, Grammy-Award winner Tems, and rapper and singer Rema will headline the proceedings with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Grammy-Award nominated singer Jewel — a native of Payson, Utah — will perform the U.S. National Anthem, with Jully Black singing the Canadian National Anthem. Utah Christian Gospel group The Bonner Family will perform the National Anthem before Friday’s Jordan Rising Stars Game at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, and will perform “Lift Every Voice,” at the NBA HBCU Classic on Saturday at 4 p.m. on TNT, ESPN2, and NBA TV.

Before the Rising Stars Game, Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith and Jazz minority stakeholder Dwyane Wade will captain teams participating in the Ruffles Celebrity Game, headlined by Kane Brown, 21 SavageJanelle Monae, and Ozuna.

Read More:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.