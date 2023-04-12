This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

The final East playoff spot is up for grabs! Get set for tip-off with a big Bulls vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2022-23 NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Friday, April 14 with an eigth-seed showdown between the Chicago Bulls (40-42) and Miami Heat (44-38) at 7 p.m. ET.

Despite trailing by as many as 19 points, the Bulls battled hard to secure a 109-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Heat aim to regroup following a disappointing 116-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

So, which team will head into the NBA Playoffs as the Eastern Conference’s official eighth seed? Check out our big Bulls vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida US TV coverage: TNT

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHI: (+180) | MIA: (-225)

CHI: (+180) | MIA: (-225) Spread: CHI: +5.5 (-110) | MIA: -5.5 (-110)

CHI: +5.5 (-110) | MIA: -5.5 (-110) Total: 208.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Heat enter this contest as clear home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 7 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 208.5 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

Chicago vs. Miami Betting Trends

Chicago is 5-2 straight up in its last seven games.

Miami is 13-4 straight up in its last 17 games played in April.

Chicago is 8-3 against the spread (ATS) in its last 11 road games against Miami.

Miami is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games against the Central Division.

The total has hit the over in eight of Chicago’s last 11 games.

The total has hit the over in eight of Miami’s last 12 games against Chicago.

Bulls vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Although the Bulls have solid momentum from their latest win, the Heat have the tools to stop them. For starters, Chicago struggled to shoot from the three-point line (26.9%) while being outrebounded (50-36) by the Raptors. Unfortunately for Billy Donovan’s squad, Miami surrenders the fourth-fewest rebounds and has kept opponents to a 28.1% three-point percentage over the last three games.

And while the Bulls scored 52 of their 109 points against the Raptors in the paint, don’t count on that happening again. The Heat are a great defensive team that surrenders the second-fewest paint points in the Association. With great defenders like Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler in the lineup, Chicago will have a tough time.

The Bulls may have swept the season series 3-0, but the Heat are determined following their latest loss. Miami is the deeper, better team and will ride its defense to victory tonight.

HEAT VS. BULLS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Heat 110, Bulls 106

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Best Bet

With a projected total as low as 208.5 points, I see the Bulls and Heat easily surpassing that number. After all, the over is not only 8-3 in Chicago’s last 11 games but also 7-1 in Miami’s last eight at home. On top of that, the two sides combined for more than 208.5 points in all three of their regular-season meetings.

Considering how the No. 8 seed is on the line, expect the Bulls and Heat to step up, resulting in the over being hit.

BULLS VS. HEAT BEST BET: Over 208.5 Points (-110)

— Devon Platana