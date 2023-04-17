This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for another tipoff in Milwaukee with a big Heat vs. Bucks prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The Miami Heat stunned the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their first-round series, opening up a nine-point lead in the first quarter and cruising to a 130-117 victory. To make matters worse for Milwaukee, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the game early with a back injury.

So, can the Heat repeat their Game 1 magic on Wednesday, or will the Bucks bounce back to even the series at home?

Let’s get set for Thursday’s action at Fiserv. Forum with a big Game 2 Bucks vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from FanDuel.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin US TV Coverage: NBA TV, BSWI, BSSUN

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -8.5 -114 -106 222 -110 -110 -375 +300

Even with Giannis somewhat hobbled, the Bucks are still heavy favorites for Game 2 on both the spread and moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. This Eastern Conference clash also features a total of 222 points, which is the lowest of the three games on Wednesday’s slate.

Milwaukee vs. Miami Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread 41 times in 78 games with a set spread.

The Heat are 3-6 against the spread when underdogs by six points or more this year.

This season, Milwaukee’s games have hit the over 40 times out of 79 chances.

Miami’s games this year have eclipsed the over/under 39 times in 79 opportunities (49.4%).

In home games this season, the Bucks have a better record against the spread (22-16-1) compared to their ATS record on the road (19-18-2).

In 2022-23 ATS, the Heat have a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 15-24-1 record) than away (.385, 15-24-0).

Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Of course, the big question heading into Game 2 is whether Giannis will play. The Bucks are optimistic he’ll be able to suit up, which bodes well for their chances on Wednesday.

Milwaukee must step up on defense as well if it wants to even the series before it shifts to Miami. The biggest surprise of Game 1 was the Heat pouring in 130 points after ranking dead last in scoring during the regular season with 109.5 points per game. The Bucks are fourth in defensive rating, so expect a lower-scoring game here, especially if Giannis isn’t 100%.

Miami also seemed to catch Milwaukee by surprise in Game 1. The Bucks hadn’t played in a week prior to the opener and it showed, as they started sluggish and dug themselves into an early hole. Don’t expect that to happen again in Game 2 — especially with a partisan crowd at their backs.

If the Greek Freak is on the court, Milwaukee is the better team and will prove it in Game 2.

HEAT vs. BUCKS GAME 2 FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Bucks 117, Heat 108

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Best Bet

While both teams are strong defensively, that didn’t stop them from racking up 247 points and hitting the over comfortably in Game 1. The total is set at 222 points for Game 2, which seems a tad low. The Bucks still managed to score 117 points in Game 1 against one of the league’s best defenses despite only getting 11 minutes and 6 points from Giannis.

These two teams have gone well over 222 points in each of their last three games, averaging 237.3 points during those meetings. Assuming Giannis is good to go, take the Over.

GAME 2 BUCKS vs. HEAT BEST BET: Over 222 Total Points (-110)

— Tyler Maher