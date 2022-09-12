Check out the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook to cap off Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.
In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson won a Super Bowl and made nine Pro Bowl appearances, going 104-53-1 during the regular season. On Monday Night Football — his first game since an offseason trade to the Denver Broncos that landed him a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension with $165 million guaranteed, Wilson — “DangeRuss” returns to Seattle as a member of the opposition.
Without the beloved former Super Bowl champ under center, Seattle enters as a 6.5-point underdog led by new starter Geno Smith. Leading into Wilson’s grand return to the Pacific Northwest, let’s check out all the latest Broncos vs. Seahawks odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds, Props, and Parlays
All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 12 and subject to change.
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Denver Broncos -6.5 (-115) / Seattle Seahawks +6.5 (-105)
- Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-270), Seattle Seahawks (+220)
- Over/Under: 44.5
Broncos vs. Seahawks Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Javonte Williams: +700
- Courtland Sutton: +800
- Melvin Gordon: +850
- Jerry Jeudy: +900
- Rashaad Penny: +900
- Albert Okwuegbunam: +1100
- DK Metcalf: +1200
- Tyler Lockett: +1200
- KJ Hamler: +1600
- Noah Fant: +1600
- Kenneth Walker III: +1600
- Montrell Washington: +1600
Anytime TD Scorer
- Javonte Williams: +115
- Courtland Sutton: +145
- Rashaad Penny: +155
- Jerry Jeudy: +165
- Melvin Gordon: +175
- DK Metcalf: +200
- Albert Okwuegbunam: +210
- Tyler Lockett: +250
- Noah Fant: +310
- Kenneth Walker III: +310
- KJ Hamler: +360
- Montrell Washington: +360
- Russell Wilson: +460
To Score 2+ TDs
- Jerry Jeudy: +750
- Javonte Williams: +850
- Rashaad Penny: +1000
- Courtland Sutton: +1100
- Melvin Gordon: +1200
- DK Metcalf: +1400
Top Seahawks vs. Broncos Player Props
- Russell Wilson to throw 2+ TDs AND Denver Broncos win: +100
- Jerry Jeudy to have 5+ receptions AND Denver Broncos win: +180
- Courtland Sutton to have 5+ receptions AND Denver Broncos win: +196
- Geno Smith to throw 2+ TDs AND Seattle Seahawks win: +360
- DK Metcalf to have 5+ receptions AND Seattle Seahawks win: +470
- Tyler Lockett to have 5+ receptions AND Seattle Seahawks win: +560
Top Seahawks vs. Broncos Game Props
- Denver Broncos -6.5 AND over 42.5 total points: +210
- Seattle Seahawks +6.5 AND over 42.5 total points: +210
- Seattle Seahawks +6.5 AND under 42.5 total points: +330
- Denver Broncos -6.5 AND under 42.5 total points: +340
- Denver Broncos to win AND over 42.5 total points: +130
- Denver Broncos to win AND under 42.5 total points: +220
- Seattle Seahawks to win AND over 42.5 total points: +420
- Seattle Seahawks to win AND under 42.5 total points: +600