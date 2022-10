Get set for an AFC West rivalry renewed on Monday Night Football with the latest Chargers vs. Broncos odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The last time we saw the Denver Broncos, they were stinking up the joint in a feeble 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis. It was revealed later that QB Russell Wilson has a partial lat tear, though a nagging injury surely doesn’t seem to be holding Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert down. Following losses to Kansas City and Jacksonville, the Bolts are back on track thanks to wins at Houston and Cleveland.

All told, a Monday Night Football matchup could prove to be a turning point for either of these longtime division rivals.

Heading into this AFC West showdown, let’s check out all the latest Broncos vs. Chargers odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Broncos vs Chargers Odds: NFL Week 6

All odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 16 and are subject to change.

Betting Lines

Point Spread : Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 (-106) / Denver Broncos +4.5 (-114)

: Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 (-106) / Denver Broncos +4.5 (-114) Moneyline : Los Angeles Chargers (-205) / Denver Broncos (+172)

: Los Angeles Chargers (-205) / Denver Broncos (+172) Over/Under: OVER 45.5 (-112) / UNDER 45.5 (-108)

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets

First TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler: +550

+550 Mike Williams: +750

+750 Mike Boone: +950

+950 Melvin Gordon: +950

+950 Courtland Sutton: +1000

+1000 Jerry Jeudy: +1300

+1300 Gerald Everett: +1300

+1300 Josh Palmer: +1300

+1300 Latavius Murray: +1600

+1600 Joshua Kelley: +1800

+1800 DeAndre Carter: +2100

+2100 JK Hamler : +2300

: +2300 Justin Herbert: +2300

+2300 Eric Saubert: +2400

Anytime TD Scorer

Austin Ekeler: -135

-135 Mike Williams: +130

+130 Mike Boone: +155

+155 Melvin Gordon: +155

+155 Courtland Sutton: +165

+165 Jerry Jeudy: +210

+210 Josh Palmer: +250

+250 Gerald Everett: +260

+260 Latavius Murray: +290

+290 Joshua Kelley: +360

+360 KJ Hamler : +430

: +430 DeAndre Carter: +460

+460 Justin Herbert: +490

+490 Eric Saubert: +500

To Score 2+ touchdowns

Austin Ekeler: +470

+470 Mike Williams: +800

+800 Mike Boone: +1000

+1000 Melvin Gordon: +1000

+1000 Courtland Sutton: +1100

+1100 Jerry Jeudy: +1700

+1700 Gerald Everett: +2000

+2000 Josh Palmer: +2200

+2200 Latavius Murray: +2400

+2400 Joshua Kelley : +4200

: +4200 KJ Hamler : 4500

: 4500 DeAndre Carter: +5000

Week 6's Perfect NFL DFS Lineups https://t.co/FSQEx5kWTc — numberFire (@numberFire) October 17, 2022

Top Broncos-Chargers Over/Unders

Justin Herbert passing yards: 260.5

260.5 Justin Herbert passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-154), Under 1.5 (+116)

Over 1.5 (-154), Under 1.5 (+116) Russell Wilson passing yards: 232.5

232.5 Russell Wilson passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+140), Under 1.5 (-188)

Over 1.5 (+140), Under 1.5 (-188) Austin Ekeler rushing yards: 59.5

59.5 Mike Williams receiving yards: 69.5

69.5 Courtland Sutton receiving yards: 68.5

68.5 Jerry Jeudy receiving yards: 50.5

Top Broncos-Chargers Game Props

Denver Broncos +6.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +220

+220 Denver Broncos +6.5 AND OVER 45.5 : +230

: +230 Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 AND UNDER 45.5: +300

+300 Los Angeles Chargers -6.5 AND OVER 45.5: +320

