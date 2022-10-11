The new 15,000-piece Boss Beauties x Barbie NFT release celebrates women professionals and calls on young girls to dream big.

The Boss Beauties NFT community is partnering with Mattel’s Barbie for the second time as the fashion doll brand reaches an exciting new milestone, the organizations announced Tuesday.

To celebrate Barbie representing 250 careers across its products since 1959, the brand is teaming up with the women empowerment-focused NFT brand to launch a 15,000-piece collection of Barbie NFT portraits. The collection will feature Boss Beauties’ signature style mixed with Barbie’s nostalgic look. Some careers interested collectors can expect to see represented run the gamut all the way from astronauts, archeologists, and scientists to beekeepers and chefs.

The collection will be available later this year on Mattel Creations’ website.

“As a young girl that grew up playing with Barbie, it is a special honor to work together now as a business owner and entrepreneur,” Boss Beauties co-founder and CEO Lisa Mayer said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d someday have the courage to dream big and start a company that would later collaborate with Barbie to inspire girls worldwide.”

In celebration of #InternationalDayOfTheGirl, we are partnering with @BossBeauties on a new NFT collection & will jointly donate $250,000 to the #Barbie Dream Gap Project & Boss Beauties Foundation to provide skills development, leadership opportunities & more to girls globally. pic.twitter.com/CSlqWAnqsU — Barbie (@Barbie) October 11, 2022

Leading up to the collection’s launch, Boss Beauties will host virtual mentorship sessions for young girls interested in hearing from women professionals across various industries. Some slated speakers include NASCAR driver Julia Landauer and Haile Thomas, a 21-year-old international speaker, writer, and wellness activist.

Boss Beauties and Barbie came together to inspire girls and women leaders worldwide to dream big. To that end, the pair are collectively donating $250,000, with half going to Barbie’s Dream Gap Project and the other half to the Boss Beauties Foundation.

This extended partnership with Barbie proves that Boss Beauties is diligently working to elevate its brand and level up its intellectual property. In August, the emerging NFT project inked a deal with global entertainment agency WME as part of its plans to expand into the entertainment industry and leverage its IP for live events, brand partnerships, film, TV, digital, and gaming opportunities. Boss Beauties is also in the midst of its major mint event for “Super Boss Beauties” — Boss Beauties NFTs users can merge with special “Power Gems” to create new superhero-themed portraits.

