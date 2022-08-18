Boss Beauties: Women-focused NFT Community Signs with WME

The NFT project focused on amplifying diverse women will leverage WME’s representation to move into the film, TV, and gaming industries.

This week, Boss Beauties — an NFT brand focused on empowering women — inked a landmark deal with global entertainment agency WME.

Endeavor-owned WME will represent the digital community as it expands into the entertainment space. As part of the deal, Boss Beauties will leverage its intellectual property for live events, brand partnerships, film, TV, digital, and gaming opportunities, Variety exclusively reported Wednesday.

This new partnership includes creating content for BBs’ genesis NFT collection, which includes 10,000 NFTs, and Super Boss Beauties, which are Boss Beauties NFTs infused with Power Gems.

The promising NFT project shared a sneak peek of what the BBs will look like on the big screen with a clip that invokes the nostalgic feel of 90’s cartoons.

Into The Entertainment-verse⁰

Two separate IPs, each to be developed.

— Boss Beauties (@BossBeautiesNFT) August 17, 2022

The brand’s flagship NFT collection, which celebrates diverse women, sold out in 90 minutes when it was first released in Septembe of 2021. The project was created by a married couple, Lisa Mayer and Anthony Furlong, and stemmed from Mayer’s work at her previous entrepreneurial venture, My Social Canvas.

Aside from Super Boss Beauties, the project also dropped a limited NFT collection called Boss Beauties Role Models in honor of International Women’s Day.

BBs Power Gems will be free to claim for all of the community’s current NFT holders starting Aug. 24. The project welcomed former Marvel and DC Comics employees earlier this year to build out its Super Boss Beauties superhero storylines.

The brand also shared in a blog post that it’ll be announcing more partners soon who will be involved in its work with WME. “From the big screen to the small screen to the even smaller screen in your pocket, Super BBs are going to be everywhere,” the announcement reads.