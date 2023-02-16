About Boardroom

Sports February 15, 2023
Bernadette Doykos
How Boardroom Won Super Bowl MVB (Most Valuable Ball)

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The Boardroom team took over Phoenix and caught up with some of the biggest names in the Valley onsite for Super Bowl LVII — and we couldn’t not ask for an autograph.

The confetti is cleared up at State Farm Stadium and we’re all still humming our favorite Rihanna songs.

It was a big week for Boardroom, as our team ran around Phoenix and its surrounds. From Radio Row to the star-studded GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event in Scottsdale, we were everywhere. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin brought his trusty football with him every step of the way. Armed with a Sharpie and some great eyesight, he got signatures from NFL legends, media and entertainment figures, and some future Hall of Famers from across the sporting world:

Some of the key signees — all NFL-ers unless otherwise noted — include:

Follow Boardroom on TikTok for more dope content from the worlds of sports, business, music, entertainment, and technology.

