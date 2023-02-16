How Boardroom Won Super Bowl MVB (Most Valuable Ball)

The Boardroom team took over Phoenix and caught up with some of the biggest names in the Valley onsite for Super Bowl LVII — and we couldn’t not ask for an autograph.
The confetti is cleared up at State Farm Stadium and we’re all still humming our favorite Rihanna songs.
It was a big week for Boardroom, as our team ran around Phoenix and its surrounds. From Radio Row to the star-studded GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame event in Scottsdale, we were everywhere. Boardroom’s Gabe Oshin brought his trusty football with him every step of the way. Armed with a Sharpie and some great eyesight, he got signatures from NFL legends, media and entertainment figures, and some future Hall of Famers from across the sporting world:
Some of the key signees — all NFL-ers unless otherwise noted — include:
- Kay Adams, FanDuel personality
- LeGarrette Blount
- Earl Campbell
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Raymond Cruz, actor
- Khris Davis, actor
- Stefon Diggs
- Tony Dorsett
- Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
- Tony Gonzalez
- Rob Gronkowski
- Jalin Hyatt
- Justin Fields
- Derwin James
- Jamahal Hill, UFC champion
- James Jones
- CeeDee Lamb
- Ryan Leaf
- Steve Mariucci
- LeSean McCoy
- Von Miller
- Joe Montana
- Sean O’Malley, UFC contender
- Carson Palmer
- Brock Purdy
- Jalen Rose, former NBA player and ESPN personality
- CC Sabathia, future Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Warren Sapp
- Cam Smith
- Emmitt Smith
- Kenny Smith, two-time NBA champion and TNT personality
- Adam Thielen
- Brian Urlacher
- Ricky Williams
- Garrett Wilson
