Boardroom’s 2023 Black History Month Playmakers

As February comes to a close, we celebrate those who continue to use their platforms to make profound social and cultural impacts in Black communities and beyond.

Earlier this year, Boardroom set out to use Black History Month to highlight a select group of fascinating figures whose professional masteries are matched by their drive to create socially conscious change in places near and far.

There were a couple of spirited discussions about what we ought to call this embryonic content series once February rolled around. What ultimately won out was a single word that captured Boardroom’s passion for the intersection of all things relevant in sports, business, and culture: Playmakers. A biweekly celebration followed honoring household names, behind-the-scenes operators, and creative bridge-builders whose voices carry with uncommon verve across industries, communities, and generations.

As Black History Month 2023 draws to a close, we’re proud to celebrate this year’s Playmakers not one last time, but one more time.

