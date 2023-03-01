Several team-specific food items on offer at the Big 12 Basketball Tournaments in Kansas City (Photo courtesy of the Big 12)

Come for the men’s and women’s hoops tourneys, stay for “DJ Diesel” and the Kansas State “Wabash Cannondog” — it’s all waiting for you in Kansas City starting March 8.

The Big 12 is headed to Kansas City for its men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments, and ahead of the occasion, the conference revealed a slew of entertainment and fan options Wednesday to amplify the experience.

That starts with music: Fat Joe will perform a VIP-only set following games on March 10, while Shaquille O’Neal — performing as “DJ Diesel” — spins an hour-long set at Mosaic in KC’s Power & Light district following games on March 11. Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem before the men’s title game, while Lanie Gardner will do so at the women’s championship game.

The Big 12 also continues its relationship with A Bathing Ape with a special limited-edition t-shirt, with the BAPE camouflage marks set to be displayed around the T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium.

“The Big 12 conference is a basketball powerhouse,” league commissioner Brett Yormark said. “As we thread the fabric connecting sports and culture, the conference will continue to offer an array of off-court entertainment features, as well. I’m grateful to each of our partners, and I look forward to watching our incredible student-athletes perform on Big 12 Basketball’s biggest stage in Kansas City.”

The Big 12 will also partner with the NWSL‘s Kansas City Current to bring its supporters group, the KC Current Blue Crew, to every women’s tournament game, with a KC Current takeover planned for the semifinal games on March 11.

And lastly, if you’re a foodie, the Big 12 and Levy Restaurants are introducing #Big12Eats with custom menu items representing all 10 conference schools.

Bask in this glory:

The Baylor Float will consist of vanilla ice cream and Dr. Pepper

will consist of vanilla ice cream and Dr. Pepper The Cyclones Tenderloin sandwich repping Iowa State features a kaiser bun, breaded pork tenderloin, sliced onions, and sweet and spicy pickles)

sandwich repping Iowa State features a kaiser bun, breaded pork tenderloin, sliced onions, and sweet and spicy pickles) Jayhawks Mac & Cheese for Kansas brings pasta, a creamy white cheese sauce topped with house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions

for Kansas brings pasta, a creamy white cheese sauce topped with house-smoked pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions K-State’s Wabash Cannondog is a bacon-wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat purple relish

is a bacon-wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat purple relish The Stormin’ from Norman Oklahoma Taco includes frybread topped with ground beef, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, beans, onions, and chili

includes frybread topped with ground beef, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, beans, onions, and chili Pistol Pete’s OSU Fried Corn features elote-style bacon-fried corn topped with crushed Doritos

features elote-style bacon-fried corn topped with crushed Doritos TCU’s Loaded Tots come with spicy queso sauce, chopped house-smoked brisket, pico de gallo, and Horned Frogs purple sour cream

come with spicy queso sauce, chopped house-smoked brisket, pico de gallo, and Horned Frogs purple sour cream The Longhorn Quesadilla brings a triple cheese quesadilla with either steak or chicken and a burnt orange salsa

brings a triple cheese quesadilla with either steak or chicken and a burnt orange salsa Texas Tech’s Masked Rider Burger is an all-beef patty with cheddar, a fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapeño, and a red BBQ sauce

is an all-beef patty with cheddar, a fried onion ring, sweet pickled jalapeño, and a red BBQ sauce The West Virginia Mountaineer Roll consists of sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a soft roll

Check out a visual sampling of what’s on offer and try not to melt into a zesty pool of pure epicurious euphoria:

L to R: TCU Loaded Tots, Stormin’ from Norman Oklahoma Taco, Texas Tech Masked Rider Burger, Jayhawks Mac & Cheese (Photos courtesy of the Big 12)

The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tournament begins March 8 and concludes on March 11, with the Men’s Tournament proceeding from March 9-12. Come hungry, hoop fans.