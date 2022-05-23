Balenciaga’s Stock Soars

With the official unveiling of the Balenciaga x adidas collaboration during their Spring 2023 show, creative director Demna attempts to democratize fashion’s free market ahead of the house beginning to accept cryptocurrency payment.

Over the weekend, Balenciaga hosted its Spring 2023 fashion show, unveiling their latest collection on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The symbolic move comes on the heels of rising inflation around the country and a seventh straight week of a falling Dow Jones.

The event invitations were printed on stacked Balenciaga-branded $100 bills and read “This invitation is for personal use only and is not tender.” As an extra touch, the dollars were said to have been imbued with a distinct smell courtesy of artist and researcher Sissel Tolaas.

Seemingly, this also tracks as a symbolic gesture showcasing Balenciaga’s intentions to continue to push towards the future of fashion, accepting payments in cryptocurrency starting next month, according to a WSJ report.

Balenciaga will initially permit payment only in Bitcoin or Ethereum, the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap share currently, but the luxury fashion brand has plans to expand the program to other coins as well as subsequently designing a long-term metaverse business strategy, too.

Balenciaga NYC Show

Spring 23 Collection https://t.co/fIutrMuiYt — Balenciaga (@BALENCIAGA) May 22, 2022

The storied French House, headed by the eclectic and provocateur creative director Demna, has seen a resurgence of popularity and interest over the last few years due to its keen ability to reinterpret American pop culture through the lens of fashion commentary and digital media.

Demna has worked closely with Ye on YEEZY Gap Balenciaga and the Donda album(s) rollout over the last year, as well as frequently dressing Kim Kardashian too. Not to mention, Justin Bieber was introduced as a Balenciaga face last summer.

Demna’s unique lens for observing the contemporary zeitgeist and spitting out new design language and wearable mixed media (like when he made a mini-episode of The Simpsons) across ready-to-wear — cc: The Vetements days — and haute couture is exactly the reason the show found everyone from Megan Thee Stallion, Alexa Demie and Offset to Anna Wintour, Chloë Sevigny and Mayor Eric Adams in attendance.

Balenciaga Scene Report: Small elevators, latex coverings, tiny mouth holes, open briefcases, Adidas jorts, HGH user gym bags, haircuts, great blazers, Megan Thee Stallion, no sunlight, every editor, and ketamine music before noon on The Lord’s day. — Chris Black (@donetodeath) May 22, 2022

The show began with the ringing of the NYSE opening bell. Models hit the stage with a myriad of 63 runway looks — containing everything from blacked-out, skin-tight latex, washed denim, tailored suits and overcoats to the all-new Garde-Robe line, kinky facemasks clown shoes, and of course, the much-anticipated Adidas collaboration.

Money money money: #Balenciaga comes to the New York Stock Exchange. And yes, that is an adidas collab at the end. pic.twitter.com/49ElENa9z0 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 22, 2022

Adidas coming fresh off their high fashion foray earlier this year, via their Gucci collaboration for its F/W ’22 collection, brings the Balenciaga collaboration through in the form of three stripes on the suiting and sweats, as the “trefoil emblem” sits atop a lowercase “balenciaga” on T-shirts and colorful Crayola-bright bathrobe coats.

The collection features menswear and womenswear in the form of baggy tracksuits, oversized bomber jackets, soccer jerseys, artisanal denim and bags — including backpacks, duffle bags, and top handle bags. The Adidas Triple S Sneaker is a standout as well — available in two colorways, one referencing the sportswear giant’s signature shoebox and the other a classic black/white colorway. There’s even a giant tee emblazoned with the official NYSE logo.

Adidas x Balenciaga (2022) pic.twitter.com/hW5OQfldCG — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) May 22, 2022

Immediately following the Spring 2023 show held at New York City’s Wall Street, the Balenciaga x adidas collaboration was made available and is exclusively being sold (in select quantity pieces) on Balenciaga’s website in addition to in-store at the brand’s NYC Madison Avenue store.

Whether the presentation was a socio-political statement — or a non-statement at that— is up for debate but its clear Demna is constantly challenging the status quo, whether overtly or subversively.

You’re going to see a lot of reaching analyses of how by setting its runway inside the stock exchange Balenciaga cannily reflected the American fetish for excess and the spectacle of its decline back on itself. They actually did this because they thought it looked cool — Max Lakin (@maxlakin) May 23, 2022

Regardless it did indeed look cool.

And if there’s one thing Demna showed us on the NYSE Floor this past Sunday, it’s that time and money wait on no man.

Capitalism wins again. And so does Balenciaga.