Autograph, Internet Game Launch SAW-themed Web3 Experience

Just in time for Halloween, Tom Brady’s Autograph will leverage the horror film franchise for a special mini-game series hosted by entertainment content curator Internet Game.

NFT platform Autograph and Internet Game, an interactive entertainment content series, are releasing a new Web3 gaming experience based on Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures’ horror film franchise SAW, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Internet Game‘s programming features mini-game contests with NFT prizes and is currently in its second season. The brand plans to launch a special third season as part of this latest collaboration

Just in time for Halloween, SAW fans can play three SAW-themed games on Internet Game’s platform across three days for a chance to win grand prizes. Interested gamers must purchase a SAW Game Pass on GameStop, Magic Eden, or Internet Game’s NFT marketplaces during a public sale on Oct. 24 to be eligible to play. Passes grant users access to three aptly named mini-games: Acid Bath, Blood Bucket, and Incinerator. In true SAW fashion, players must survive all three games and exhibit good virtual health to be considered for top prizes, which include an on-set tour of the next SAW film, a Mutant Ape NFT, name appearances in the next SAW film, a trip to the new “SAW: The Experience” in London, a Doodles NFT, and SAW-themed NFTs.

“This collaboration, its mini-games, and the unique prizes will enrich horror fans’ experiences and bring multiple communities closer to their favorite film franchise in a new and exciting way,” Autograph co-founder and CEO Dillon Rosenblatt said in a press release.

The public sale for game passes kicks off at noon on Monday, Oct. 24. For early access, a limited number of passes will be available for anyone to purchase on Gamestop Marketplace on Friday, Oct. 21. The games themselves will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Friday, Nov. 4.

This new Web3 experience builds on Autograph and film production company Lionsgate’s already-established partnership. The pair inked a deal last year ahead of spooky season to release 10,000 SAW-inspired digital collectibles across three categories. Autograph and Lionsgate will also be dropping exclusive content focused on other popular film and television franchises, including John Wick, The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Mad Men, and Dirty Dancing.

“Working with Autograph over the last year has allowed us to give fans the chance to interact with the SAW franchise like never before,” Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate EVP and Head of Global Products and Experiences, said in a statement. “In bringing Internet Game on board as a partner for this next phase, we’re able to deepen engagement through gamified NFTs that allow fans to become a part of the SAW franchise in a new experience-driven way, and we’re looking forward to providing SAW enthusiasts with new touchpoints to the films.”

With nine feature-length films to date, the SAW franchise has grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office since debuting in 2004. The next installment, SAW X, is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 27, 2023.

