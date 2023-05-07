Artificial intelligence is here to stay, and that includes the sporting world. Boardroom breaks down three big ways in which the evolving space can impact athletes moving forward.

Over the years, athletes have progressively gotten stronger, more durable, and more athletic. Advancements in science have been a huge contributor to this progress, as trainers and doctors around the world have closely analyzed various ways athletes can perform better for longer periods of time.

With artificial intelligence, that bar is being raised even higher.

AI is rapidly impacting every industry, but within sports, it stands to revamp the competitive landscape in several profound ways. Boardroom identifies three big ones below.

3 Ways AI Will Revolutionize Performance in Sports

Improved Diets

Part of athletes performing at the highest level possible is taking into account the food they eat to fuel their bodies.

Due to busy schedules, an athlete’s diet can quickly fall by the wayside early in one’s career if not careful. Luckily, the AI-driven platform ZoneIn is hoping to resolve this exact problem once and for all.

“Using specific parameters such as an athlete’s biometric makeup, age, weight, and allergies, ZoneIn technology can build out a daily nutrition plan around an athlete’s schedule to help them accomplish certain goals,” founder Kush Mahan said.

Essentially, ZoneIn is a personal dietitian for athletes, helping them hit specific targets related to nutrition more efficiently.

Improved Video Analytics

Visual feedback is crucial for athletes to improve their performance and understand how to train more effectively. Athlete’s AI is a platform designed to help athletes by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and data analytics.

The company uses cutting-edge algorithms which enable it to analyze a wide range of metrics such as speed, agility, and endurance to identify areas of improvement and provide personalized training recommendations to athletes. This helps athletes optimize their training regimen and achieve their full potential on the field or court.

Improved Injury Reports

Injuries in sports can happen suddenly and drastically derail an athlete’s career. Using AI, Zone7 is on a mission to optimize human performance by protecting the health, potential, and durability of athletes. Through artificial intelligence and data, Zone7 is able to analyze a wide range of performance metrics, such as workload, fatigue, and injury risk to identify potential injury risks before they occur.

Andy Marsten, Growth & Marketing at Zone7, calls it a “tool at the hands of the practitioners (i.e. sports scientists, coaches, and trainers) that helps them align on some objective quantification of risk and look at intervention options for athletes.”

Ultimately, the technology allows athletes, doctors, and their trainers to make data-driven decisions when it comes to training and recovery, helping them optimize their performance while minimizing the risk of injury.

Their advanced algorithms are also constantly learning and evolving, providing increasingly accurate insights and recommendations over time.

Looking Ahead to the Future of AI in Sports

Day by day, AI is becoming more ingrained in society. As we’ve seen with the previous examples, artificial intelligence is already playing an important role in the world of sports, helping athletes to perform better, eat better and prevent injuries.

But this is just the beginning.

As AI technology continues to advance, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the world of sports. From predictive analytics that can help coaches make better strategic decisions to virtual training environments that can simulate game-day scenarios, the potential applications of AI in sports are virtually limitless.

With the pace of technological innovation continuing to accelerate, it’s clear that AI will play an increasingly important role in the future of sports, transforming the way we train, compete, and enjoy our favorite games.

Whether you’re a professional athlete, a sports fan, or simply someone interested in the latest technological trends, it’s clear that AI is poised to have a major impact on the world of sports in the years to come.