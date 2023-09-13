Tim Cook and Apple revealed the iPhone 15 with USB-C connectivity and two new Apple Watches and gave updates on its race to carbon neutrality by 2030.

The rumors are true (again). At Tuesday’s fall product demo event in Cupertino, California, Apple unveiled a USB-C charging port for its iPhone 15. The Big Tech giant announced new Apple Watch devices and shared some updates on its mission to go carbon neutral by 2030.

The product announcement comes after the company demoed the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality and augmented reality headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this summer. This year’s fall event felt a bit lighter than usual because the company also shared a bunch of feature updates at WWDC, including Standby, which transforms iPhones into full-screen nightstand displays when charging on a special station in landscape mode. Though it was light, the production level was top-tier, with some rare skits featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook standing out amid the proceedings.

Here’s the lowdown on the new things we learned about the products showcased at this week’s Apple Event.

Key Takeaways From the Sept. 12 Apple Event

The iPhone 15 Arrives This Month

As Boardroom previously noted, the iPhone 15 will be available for purchase starting Sept. 22 in the US, with pre-orders opening on Sept. 15. The new devices will hit international markets beginning Sept. 29. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available starting at $799 and $899, respectively. Both models will come in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacity options.

The iPhone 15 Pro will sport the same starting price of $999 for 128GB, with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB devices also available. The premium iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price tag starts at $1,199, with storage capacities coming in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes.

US customers who want to upgrade can earn between $200 to $650 in credit when they trade in any Phone 11 model or later for any iPhone 15 model at Apple Store locations.

A few more offerings to look forward to alongside the iPhone 15 launch:

An iOS 17 software update will be released on Sept. 18 including new features like StandBy, a more focused AirDrop experience called NameDrop, a check-in feature via Messages, and more.

Improved camera features that allow users to pivot focus points on portraits after photos are taken.

Apple discontinued leather in any new Apple products and accessories in favor of its new FineWoven material, which includes recycled components and mimics a soft suede feel.

A new deal between Apple and AAA that allows users to place Roadside Assistance requests via satellite.

New iCloud+ options include 6TB for $29.99 monthly and 12TB for $59.99 monthly.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and the March to Carbon Neutrality

The new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 will also arrive on Sept. 22 completely carbon neutral, the company stated. The tech giant announced the news alongside a scripted promo featuring Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature. Spencer grilled Apple staff about the company’s carbon neutrality plans and goals over the next seven years. Today, Apple’s new watch models include clean energy in their manufacturing process and are designed with recycled or renewable materials like aluminum.

The most notable new feature? The double-tap gesture that allows users to tap their index finger and thumb together twice to perform most of the common Apple Watch actions, including answering calls, playing or pausing music, and snoozing alarms.

The double-tap gesture can even be used as a remote to take photos on iPhones. New Apple Watch models will come with brighter displaces, precision finding to locate iPhones, expanded Siri use, and more. Some of these features will be available with new devices, while others are due to arrive as part of the watchOS 10 software update.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399, and the Apple Watch SE will be available for $249. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at a whopping $799. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is designed for extreme activity, including water sports like wakeboarding and freediving.

Apple’s new products are enticing, but still, Justine Calma of The Verge raised a good point: How can we hold Apple accountable and know how much the company is truly making progress toward its climate goals?

It’s unclear, but as always, we’ll continue following and reporting the most important tech news as it happens.