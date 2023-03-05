This article originally appeared at FanDuel.
Get set for the most hotly-contested men’s conference slugfest before March Madness with our ACC Tournament predictions, plus the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
March Madness is right around the corner, which means college basketball’s conference tournament season is here. One tourney getting underway just ahead of Selection Sunday on March 12 is the ever-popular ACC Tournament.
Here’s everything NCAA basketball fans and bettors need to know about the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.
ACC Conference Tournament Schedule, Dates & Location
The 2023 ACC Conference Tournament will tip off with its first game at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The championship game will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11.
Men’s Basketball Schedule: ACC Tournament 2023
- First Round: March 7 on ACC Network
- Second Round: March 8 on ESPN
- Quarterfinals: March 10 on ESPN and ESPN2
- Semifinals: March 11 on ESPN and ESPN2
- Championship: March 12 on ESPN
ACC Tournament 2023 Odds
All ACC Basketball Tournament odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 6.
|Team
|Odds to Win
|Duke Blue Devils
|+280
|Miami Hurricanes
|+360
|Virginia Cavaliers
|+360
|Clemson Tigers
|+600
|UNC Tar Heels
|+750
|Pitt Panthers
|+1100
|NC State Wolfpack
|+1400
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|+3600
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|+3700
|Boston College Eagles
|+15000
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|+16000
|Louisville Cardinals
|+25000
|Florida State Seminoles
|+25000
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|+25000
The A-10 opens Tuesday in Brooklyn. The perpetual home of bid thieves, there are no at-large candidates in the A-10 for the first time in the 64-team era. Fordham picked a great year to finally be good, and has a very real chance of making its first tourney appearance since '92. pic.twitter.com/ftBTnW93kz— Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy) March 6, 2023
2023 ACC Tournament Predictions
The best coaches in the ACC, Tony Bennett and Jim Larrañaga, lead two of the top teams, Virginia and Miami. The Cavaliers and Hurricanes were recently co-favorites to win the ACC Tournament, and the Cavs have the top defense in a weaker ACC. Meanwhile, well-coached Clemson under Brad Brownell has the ACC’s No. 1 FG% defense and No. 2 FG% offense behind Miami. The Tigers also have the league’s top 3-point shooting team and No. 1 free throws (79.5%) with a top-5 rebounding and assist-to-turnover team in the conference.
Clemson looks like a legitimate dark horse and one to bet along with Miami, who can score more, beat Virginia at their own game, and won seven straight games before a one-point loss to rival FSU in the regular season finale.
ACC TOURNAMENT BEST BET: Clemson or Miami to win
More College Hoops:
West Coast Conference Tournament 2023: Whom Will Oddsmakers Back in the Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s Rivalry?
With glory up for grabs, let’s make a 2023 West Coast Conference Tournament prediction and roll through the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel….
Charlie Baker’s NCAA To-Do List
March 1 marks the beginning of the Charlie Baker era at the NCAA. Here’s what he needs to focus on in his first days on the job….