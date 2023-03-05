This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the most hotly-contested men’s conference slugfest before March Madness with our ACC Tournament predictions, plus the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

March Madness is right around the corner, which means college basketball’s conference tournament season is here. One tourney getting underway just ahead of Selection Sunday on March 12 is the ever-popular ACC Tournament.

Here’s everything NCAA basketball fans and bettors need to know about the 2023 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

ACC Conference Tournament Schedule, Dates & Location

The 2023 ACC Conference Tournament will tip off with its first game at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina. The championship game will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11.

Men’s Basketball Schedule: ACC Tournament 2023

First Round: March 7 on ACC Network

March 7 on ACC Network Second Round: March 8 on ESPN

March 8 on ESPN Quarterfinals: March 10 on ESPN and ESPN2

March 10 on ESPN and ESPN2 Semifinals : March 11 on ESPN and ESPN2

: March 11 on ESPN and ESPN2 Championship: March 12 on ESPN

ACC Tournament 2023 Odds

All ACC Basketball Tournament odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of March 6.

Team Odds to Win Duke Blue Devils +280 Miami Hurricanes +360 Virginia Cavaliers +360 Clemson Tigers +600 UNC Tar Heels +750 Pitt Panthers +1100 NC State Wolfpack +1400 Wake Forest Demon Deacons +3600 Virginia Tech Hokies +3700 Boston College Eagles +15000 Notre Dame Fighting Irish +16000 Louisville Cardinals +25000 Florida State Seminoles +25000 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets +25000

2023 ACC Tournament Predictions

The best coaches in the ACC, Tony Bennett and Jim Larrañaga, lead two of the top teams, Virginia and Miami. The Cavaliers and Hurricanes were recently co-favorites to win the ACC Tournament, and the Cavs have the top defense in a weaker ACC. Meanwhile, well-coached Clemson under Brad Brownell has the ACC’s No. 1 FG% defense and No. 2 FG% offense behind Miami. The Tigers also have the league’s top 3-point shooting team and No. 1 free throws (79.5%) with a top-5 rebounding and assist-to-turnover team in the conference.

Clemson looks like a legitimate dark horse and one to bet along with Miami, who can score more, beat Virginia at their own game, and won seven straight games before a one-point loss to rival FSU in the regular season finale.

ACC TOURNAMENT BEST BET: Clemson or Miami to win

— FairwayJay