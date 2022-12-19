The man who caught the historic ball had the option to sell the ball in November for $3 million but opted to take it to an auction. It’s the second-most expensive baseball ever sold.

Aaron Judge, who recently signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the Yankees, launched an American League record-setting home run on Oct. 4, eclipsing a record held for 61 years by Roger Maris. Cory Youmans, a VP at Fisher Investments, caught the historic No. 62 ball after a day at work and a $100 ticket fee.

This past weekend, Youmans sold the record-setting home run ball for $1.5 million, according to Goldin Auctions. The bidding closed on Saturday night, and the winning bid was for $1.25 million with a $250,000 buyer’s premium.

“Congratulations to Joe! Given the historical significance of #62, it was important to me that the selling process was fair, accessible and transparent,” Youmans said Sunday in a statement released by Goldin. “Joe seems like a great man and the perfect steward for this special piece of MLB history. The ball is in great hands and we thank Ken [Goldin] and the dedicated team. As this chapter comes to an end and I reflect on catching home run ball #62, I’ll always remember the kindness of the fans around me on that exciting night in Arlington. It was the epitome of how sports brings humans together and I’ll cherish that memory forever.”

Youman, 35, declined a private offer worth $3 million in November, which would’ve tied the record for the most-expensive home run ball ever sold. From Youman’s perspective, he wanted to see how things would unfold organically at an auction.

“It seems fair in the sense it gives anyone that is interested and has the means the opportunity to own it,” Youmans said. “As a fan, I’m curious to see what it’s worth, who buys it and what they do with it.”

“Talking to the auction people, they don’t really commit to a number, but they said it just could be significantly higher based on New York, the New York fan base and how crazy it could get at an auction,” his attorney, said in November.

Back when Phil Ozersky caught the highest-selling baseball ever — Mark McGwire’s 70th in 1998 — all he wanted was to meet McGwire. He was willing to give up the ball for a simple exchange. The slugger rejected the offer, and Ozersky became $3 million richer because of it.

“I had to come to grips with the fact there was not going to be a decision that I could make that was going to make everybody happy,” Youmans told Boardroom when the ball went up for auction. “I tried to account for as many factors and people as I could and ultimately do what we thought was right.”

Youmans spent $100 on his ticket for the Yankees-Rangers game. Some will say he lost $1.5 million, but this author is saying he just made $1.5 million — the second-most expensive ball in history. Good for him.

Most Expensive Baseballs Ever Sold

Mark McGwire, No. 70 in 1998, $3 million Aaron Judge, No. 62 in 2022, $1.5 million Babe Ruth, All-Star Game HR in 1933, $805,000 Barry Bonds, No. 756 in 2007, $752,000 Hank Aaron, No. 755 in 1976, $650,000

