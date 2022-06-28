To opt in or opt out? From Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving to Russell Westbrook and James Harden and beyond, tracking every NBA player option decision for the 2022-23 season.

It’s that time of year again. With NBA free agency nearly upon us, it’s time to suss out who’s ready to exercise their contractual rights to return to their teams next season for a predetermined fee and who’s ready to nix those terms and hit the open market one season early.

It’s NBA player option time.

With superstars like Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and John Wall all facing key decisions on their contract options for 2022-23, there are literally hundreds of millions of dollars on the line.

So, who’s picking up their option? Who’s declining and opting out? Boardroom has all the answers below.

Every NBA Player Option Decision for the 2022-23 Season

Reflects decisions as confirmed by player statements, team announcements, or sourced reporting as of June 28. Players are listed in descending order based on value of their 2022-23 options. All salary data via Spotrac.

1. Houston Rockets PG John Wall: PICKED UP; BOUGHT OUT

Age : 31

: 31 Agent : Rich Paul (Klutch Sports)

: Rich Paul (Klutch Sports) 2021-22 salary : $44,310,840

: $44,310,840 2022-23 player option: $47,366,760

John Wall did exercise his player option for 2022-23 — the last season of the supermax deal he signed in the 2017 offseason — but subsequently agreed to a buyout with the Houston Rockets that saves the team just over $6 million. When the buyout is consummated, he’s expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

3. Los Angeles Lakers PG Russell Westbrook: PICKED UP

Age : 33

: 33 Agent : Thad Foucher (Wasserman)

: Thad Foucher (Wasserman) 2021-22 salary : $44,211,146

: $44,211,146 2022-23 player option: $47,063,478

Russell Westbrook’s own supermax deal will now officially expire next summer upon news of his intentions to pick up his option and return to the Lakers to run it back with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

3. Brooklyn Nets PG/SG Kyrie Irving: PICKED UP

Age : 30

: 30 Agent : Sam Permut (Roc Nation Sports)

: Sam Permut (Roc Nation Sports) 2021-22 salary : $34,916,200

: $34,916,200 2022-23 player option: $36,503,300

There were rumblings of an opt-out and a sign-and-trade. NBA prognosticators looked on, ready to be spellbound. Then, Kyrie announced on June 27 that he’ll be back with the Nets next season to play out the final option year on the four-year contract he signed in the summer of 2019.

Missed Kyrie earlier this summer on Boardroom’s “The ETCs” podcast with Eddie Gonzalez? Check out the full episode here:

4. Washington Wizards SG Bradley Beal: DECLINED

Age : 29

: 29 Agent : Mark Bartelstein & Reggie Brown (Priority Sports & Entertainment)

: Mark Bartelstein & Reggie Brown (Priority Sports & Entertainment) 2021-22 salary : $33,724,200

: $33,724,200 2022-23 player option: $36,422,136

Bradley Beal will officially enter unrestricted free agency on June 30, but is reportedly likely to work out a five-year max deal with the Wizards worth as much as $248 million to remain in the nation’s capital as the undisputed No. 1 option.

5. Derrick Favors (Thunder), $10,183,800: PICKED UP

6. JaMychal Green (Nuggets), $8,200,000: PICKED UP

7. PJ Tucker (Heat), $7,350,000: DECLINED

8. Pat Connaughton (Bucks), $5,728,393: PICKED UP

9. Kendrick Nunn (Lakers), $5,250,000: PICKED UP

10. Cory Joseph (Pistons), $5,155,000: PICKED UP

11. Jeff Green (Nuggets), $4,500,000: PICKED UP

12. Nicolas Batum (Clippers), $3,328,530: DECLINED

13. Trey Burke (Mavericks), $3,150,000: PICKED UP

t-14. Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), $1,878,720: PICKED UP

t-14. Svi Mykhailiuk (Raptors): $1,878,720: PICKED UP

Pending Player Option Decisions 2022-23 Season

1. Philadelphia 76ers PG James Harden:

Age : 32

: 32 Agent : Chafie Fields & Jason Ranne (Wasserman)

: Chafie Fields & Jason Ranne (Wasserman) 2021-22 salary : $44,310,840

: $44,310,840 2022-23 player option: $47,366,760

Based on a preponderance of reporting, James Harden is expected to exercise his 2022-23 option to remain with the 76ers. It is likely that the team will attempt to negotiate a contract extension with him as well.

2. Patty Mills (Nets), $6,184,500

3. Bobby Portis (Bucks), $4,564,980

4. Nicolas Batum (Clippers), $3,328,530

5. Tony Bradley (Bulls), $3,300,000